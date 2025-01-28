The Best Place To Eat In Las Vegas Isn't The Strip, But This Sizzling 24-Hour 'Restaurant Row'

Reigning as America's number one city for partying, Las Vegas is a wonderland of bars and casinos. Stretching down the famous Las Vegas Strip, you'll find everything from chic, shimmering bars like The Chandelier inside the Cosmopolitan, to whimsical adult playgrounds inspired by Alice in Wonderland like Play Playground inside The Luxor. Of course, if you're sipping your way down The Strip (and hopefully not making this common walking mistake if it's your first time), you'll have to stop for food at some point. While the casinos and nightclubs continue into the wee hours, the nicest restaurants typically go dark by 11 p.m. So if you're looking for a high-quality late-night bite, you may be out of luck on the Strip.

Your best bet is to find a 24-hour restaurant, and if you venture over to the Las Vegas Chinatown, you'll hit the jackpot. Stretching for three miles down Spring Mountain Road, the vibrant neighborhood is home to well over 100 restaurants, many of which are open around the clock. Day or night, you'll have your pick of ramen restaurants, Vietnamese fusion eateries, retro tiki bars, American roadhouses, and more. If you're hungry for the Sin City nightlife that truly never sleeps, ditch the Strip and cruise over to Chinatown.