The Best Place To Eat In Las Vegas Isn't The Strip, But This Sizzling 24-Hour 'Restaurant Row'
Reigning as America's number one city for partying, Las Vegas is a wonderland of bars and casinos. Stretching down the famous Las Vegas Strip, you'll find everything from chic, shimmering bars like The Chandelier inside the Cosmopolitan, to whimsical adult playgrounds inspired by Alice in Wonderland like Play Playground inside The Luxor. Of course, if you're sipping your way down The Strip (and hopefully not making this common walking mistake if it's your first time), you'll have to stop for food at some point. While the casinos and nightclubs continue into the wee hours, the nicest restaurants typically go dark by 11 p.m. So if you're looking for a high-quality late-night bite, you may be out of luck on the Strip.
Your best bet is to find a 24-hour restaurant, and if you venture over to the Las Vegas Chinatown, you'll hit the jackpot. Stretching for three miles down Spring Mountain Road, the vibrant neighborhood is home to well over 100 restaurants, many of which are open around the clock. Day or night, you'll have your pick of ramen restaurants, Vietnamese fusion eateries, retro tiki bars, American roadhouses, and more. If you're hungry for the Sin City nightlife that truly never sleeps, ditch the Strip and cruise over to Chinatown.
Bite into late-night Asian cuisine in Chinatown
Running from Las Vegas Boulevard to Rainbow Boulevard — about 2 miles west of The Strip — the Las Vegas Chinatown is revered as 'restaurant row' for good reason. Lining its neon-lit streets, you'll find a buffet of dining destinations with a spotlight on Asian cuisine. If you can take the heat, Shokku Ramen serves some of the spiciest dishes in Vegas. Don't believe it? Try its Shinigami Challenge by choking down a 24-ounce bowl of red-hot Tonkotsu broth topped with three pounds of noodles for a spot on the Wall of Warriors. If you're not ready to spice up your life to the extreme, its 24-hour menu offers plenty of mild options as well.
Among the neighborhood's other late-night international gems are Pho Ga Bac Bac, a stylish spot serving Vietnamese fusion cuisine, and Vegas's first Izakaya-style Japanese restaurant, Ichiza. While the latter doesn't operate 24-7, it's open from 5 p.m. to 10:30 a.m. the next day, offering a cozy atmosphere and delicious dishes for hungry night owls.
More 24-7 Vegas hot spots for international cuisine
Of course, Chinatown specializes in Asian cuisine, but there are some western-inspired spots to discover as well. For classic American burgers with Japanese flair, head to Fukuburger. Parked along South Jones Boulevard, the gourmet food truck flips patties until 1 a.m., offering the perfect late-night bite if you're on the go. For a sit-down meal, nestle into Crown & Anchor, a British-style pub with video poker machines, a pool table, a 24-7 full menu featuring traditional European fare, and plenty of cozy nooks for sipping pints of draught beer. If you're digging the dive bar atmosphere, pop into Moondoggies Bar & Grill, a 24-hour roadhouse serving pizza, wings, and appetizers alongside TVs broadcasting live sports.
If you fancy a tropical retreat, be sure to visit The Golden Tiki. The 24-hour paradise pours traditional island cocktails like Mai Tais and Painkillers in a mid-century tiki atmosphere. If you want to try a similar spot outside of Chinatown, journey over to Old Vegas to Frankie's Tiki Room, a retro 24-7 tiki bar that boasts 'one of the lushest drinking atmospheres' in Vegas. Whether you're dreaming of tiki or craving Asian cuisine, Chinatown is the go-to for late-night Las Vegas bites.