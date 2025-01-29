Crete's Hike-In Beach Offers Breathtaking Solitude And A Rock Arch To Swim And Snorkel Through

The Greek islands compose one of the most incredible archipelagos on earth, where history and striking natural beauty are found in tandem. While visitors often beeline to the hotspot of Mykonos or the romantic island of Santorini, you can instead escape their high cost and crowds at the underrated Greek gem of Crete. Crete is the largest Greek island and offers an idyllic quintessential getaway of sun, food, and beach.

One of the island's most beautiful and remote beaches is Agiofarago Beach, located on Crete's southern shore and accessible by hike. Intrepid visitors who embark on the trek will be justly rewarded with a striking shoreline awash with clear turquoise waters. Along the way, you will bypass the St. Anthony Church, a 14th-century Greek Orthodox church, as well as ancient caves that were home to Christian hermits and Minoan ruins. This religious history is reflected in the name of the beach, as "Agiofarago" means "Gorge of the Saints." The gorge ends at the lovely cove, flanked by plunging sea cliffs and a unique rock arch where travelers can swim, snorkel, and explore.

Agiofarago Beach is nestled into the southern shore of the island and is part of the Agiofarago Martsalo Kefali park. The trail entrance to the beach is located a 1.5-hour drive south of Heraklion, the capital, which is home to the Heraklion International Airport. For prime beach weather, the best time to visit Crete is between May and September, when average temperatures hover between 75-79 degrees Fahrenheit.