Crete's Hike-In Beach Offers Breathtaking Solitude And A Rock Arch To Swim And Snorkel Through
The Greek islands compose one of the most incredible archipelagos on earth, where history and striking natural beauty are found in tandem. While visitors often beeline to the hotspot of Mykonos or the romantic island of Santorini, you can instead escape their high cost and crowds at the underrated Greek gem of Crete. Crete is the largest Greek island and offers an idyllic quintessential getaway of sun, food, and beach.
One of the island's most beautiful and remote beaches is Agiofarago Beach, located on Crete's southern shore and accessible by hike. Intrepid visitors who embark on the trek will be justly rewarded with a striking shoreline awash with clear turquoise waters. Along the way, you will bypass the St. Anthony Church, a 14th-century Greek Orthodox church, as well as ancient caves that were home to Christian hermits and Minoan ruins. This religious history is reflected in the name of the beach, as "Agiofarago" means "Gorge of the Saints." The gorge ends at the lovely cove, flanked by plunging sea cliffs and a unique rock arch where travelers can swim, snorkel, and explore.
Agiofarago Beach is nestled into the southern shore of the island and is part of the Agiofarago Martsalo Kefali park. The trail entrance to the beach is located a 1.5-hour drive south of Heraklion, the capital, which is home to the Heraklion International Airport. For prime beach weather, the best time to visit Crete is between May and September, when average temperatures hover between 75-79 degrees Fahrenheit.
How to get to Agiofarago Beach
While visiting this scenic and secluded cove requires some effort, Agiofarago is certainly worth the journey. Depending on your fitness level, you can start the hike at the Odigitria Monastery, one of the oldest monasteries on the island, or drive further down the unpaved road to begin at the dedicated trail. "There is a lovely canteen called "Kuna Muta" at the end of the road and the beginning of the trail, where you can get drinks and something to eat," wrote one visitor in a Tripadvisor reviewer. "100% recommended for those who prefer wild landscape beauty, quiet places and clean waters." Though the walk is generally flat and measures in at under a mile, the paths can be rocky, so wear proper footwear. There is also little shade, so sunscreen, hat, and water are recommended.
As you venture along the trail, know that this canyon was once home to 300 hermits who lived in isolation here inside rocky caves. Stop into the Church of Saint Anthony, a white-washed building with red domes, to see the nave and what remains of the original murals. Right before you reach the beach, you can also see Goumenospilios Cave, which is where these hermits would gather together. And found along the path are the ruins of Minoan tombs. The high canyon walls eventually give way to the sparkling Libyan Sea and the gorgeous beach awaits.
What to see and do at the beach
Once you reach the stunning cove, enjoy a classic beach day by swimming or lounging on the nearly mile-long shoreline. There are no facilities or amenities on the beach, so pack accordingly. Rock formations and cliffs at the edges of the beach create remarkable grottos, so don't forget a snorkel mask if you want to explore underwater here. The underwater rock formations attract a teeming array of fish and other marine life. To the west of the beach is a scenic rock arch, which you can swim and snorkel through.
The geography of the beach and nearby gorge create thrilling activities for adventurous travelers, who can cliff jump and rock climb. The Agiofarago gorge is considered by some to be one of the best rock climbing destination on the island, and routes range from beginner scrambles to expert climbs. It is ideal to visit with a guide who can show you the best climbs that can be safely explored. On the western edge of the beach, you can climb for about 10 minutes to reach Vourvoulitis, a remote sea-lake cave. However, walking down to swim in the cave is highly dangerous because of its steep walls. From the historic hike to the striking beach, Agiofarago Beach contributes to why Crete is one of the best Greek islands to visit during the summer.