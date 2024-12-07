Rick Steves Says There's One Simple Cure To Being An 'Ugly' Tourist

Travel expert Rick Steves is famously mild-mannered, but he knows an "ugly" tourist when he sees one. Loud voices in quiet spaces, dawdling in busy thoroughfares, posing with selfie sticks, and wearing flashy clothing at religious sites are all the typical behaviors that cause travelers to stand out for all the wrong, ugly reasons.

Steves has identified subtler forms of the ugly tourist, too. These are the "obsessives" — travelers with packed itineraries and gratuitous accessories who rush around and never find an authentic experience because they are too stressed, antsy, and risk-averse. Steves recommends a simple antidote to "ugly tourists," and it won't cost them a cent. All one needs to do, Rick says, is look in the mirror once in a while. This could help raise some necessary questions. Should I wear that? Do I need all this stuff? Is that selfie worth it? Why are the locals scowling at me?

Don't feel too judged if you think you meet Steves' definition of an "ugly tourist." Realizing is the hard part. Now, all you have to do is respect local customs, memorize a phrase or three, and embrace the world rather than shying away from it in tour buses, tourist restaurants, and other familiarities. No reasonable person will hold the occasional faux pas or home comfort against you, but travel should always feature the new and the different.