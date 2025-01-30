A Historic Wigwam Hotel In KY Offers Authentic Americana In A Family-Friendly Environment

One of the best parts about traveling cross-country in America is the amount of unique and vastly intriguing roadside attractions one might encounter along their journey. Some of these attractions represent the ideals and values of bygone eras in the name of capitalism, while others blatantly, insensitively, and often incorrectly pilfered from other cultures to do so.

One of the guiltiest yet most functional examples of this would have to be Wigwam Village No. 2 in Cave City, Kentucky. Located on Highway 31 West, on the way to the Dolly Parton Bar in Nashville, Tennessee, and the artsy town of Louisville, Kentucky, the hotel has been in operation since 1937 and was once a part of a small chain of which only two other wigwam hotels remain (No. 6 in Holbrook, Arizona and No. 7 in Rialto, California).

However, the hotel has understandably attracted its fair share of controversy and criticism from representatives of Kentucky Native American tribes. The term "wigwam" is actually not correct for what these structures represent, as the hotel rooms look like teepees in their cone-like structure, which were also used as temporary housing. Native Americans in Kentucky were also not known to live in wigwams. According to its own website, the hotel has come to acknowledge the error in its founder Frank Redford's approach and, through the passing of time, has come to be regarded as a cultural landmark and piece of Americana in its own right.