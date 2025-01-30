The Iconic Late-Night Restaurant With A Storied LGBTQ+ History And Some Of San Francisco's Best Burgers

San Francisco is known for being LGBTQ+-friendly, though it wasn't always that way. There are many places throughout the city known for being rather accepting, including the beautiful San Francisco Beach, one of the best LGBTQ+ vacation destinations in America. However, there are some businesses and locations that stand out due to their strong sense of community and long history of supporting LGBTQ+ people. That is the case with Grubstake Diner, a late-night eatery located in the Polk Gulch area since the 1920s. From the beginning, the restaurant offered a safe space for anyone who entered its doors.

Even without knowing the history of the Grubstake, it's easy to see that it's a quirky and charming place. The restaurant is shaped like an old cable car and is painted bright red, standing out from the two gray high-rise towers on either side.

For those not familiar with the areas of San Francisco, the Grubstake Diner is located in the northern part of the city, near Chinatown, Union Square, and Japantown. With San Francisco having so many interesting restaurants, such as the chance to eat and enjoy stunning California views in the sky at an iconic revolving restaurant, it's easy for many places to not catch public attention. However, Grubstake manages to stand out with its late-night options and delicious diner food and is definitely worth a visit if you're in the area.