Bring Home Exclusive Vegas Hotel Fragrances From A Unique Custom Aroma Shop In Nevada
Las Vegas is ranked as America's best party city, and it's no surprise why. For decades, it's been a nightlife and shopping mecca. Well over 100,000 people visit the city each day and get up to all sorts of mischief, from dropping big bucks at luxury retailers to enjoying risque shows, gambling (of course), and some of the best people-watching you'll ever experience. The city is full of opulent casino resorts and luxury hotels like the Venetian, the Mirage, Mandalay Bay, and the Wynn, and if that's the part of Vegas that tickles your fancy, there is a hidden gem in the city that you might just fall in love with: Aroma Retail is a shop less than 10 minutes from the Strip that supplies the distinctive fragrances to some of the biggest resorts in the area. However, the aromas are not exclusive to those locations. You can actually visit Aroma Retail in-person, as the shop is open to the public, and recreate the scent of your vacation when you get home.
Aroma Retail is a woman-owned company, and it says it doesn't use allergens, phthalates, or volatile compounds in its aromas. That means these fragrances are safe around your pets and kids, and you can even pick up a scent machine that can push out the fragrance you choose to cover up to 2,000 square feet. It's not just the scent of resorts that this retailer offers, however. There are over 100 fragrances to choose from, many of them custom to this business, and you can even take a fragrance test to find the scent that's right for you. (You can also order online after you've left the city, and they can mail you samples.)
All about Aroma Retail in Las Vegas
If you choose the visit Aroma Retail during your Vegas trip, you can head to the store's counter, The Smelly Bar, to explore what smells are being sold and pick your own or learn about the scents of each resort. Their most popular scent is Asian Garden, which is a mix of vanilla and light flowers used at MGM properties like the Aria Resort & Casino, the Luxor Hotel & Casino, and the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino. If you want to check the smells out from home, the store has a list of the scents used at each of the locations it supplies on its website. Some of the lucky locations include the Wynn; The Melrose Hotel; the Venetian; and the Bellagio, which hosts Cirque du Soleil's "O," one of the top-rated Vegas shows. You can smell just as luxurious as your favorite Vegas spot.
The business doesn't just sell perfume in a jar. You can purchase mists, oils, sprays, candles, and more, as well as refill bottles. There's even a line of products designed to cover up the scent of marijuana. In addition to the signature scents for resorts, you can find something you like by scent profile, the season, specific notes like amber, cucumber, or vanilla, as well as mood, and location. There are also scents inspired by "aromachology" (the study of how scents can produce psychological responses), like orange blossom and neroli, or lemongrass and lime.