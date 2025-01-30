Bring Home Exclusive Vegas Hotel Fragrances From A Unique Custom Aroma Shop In Nevada

Las Vegas is ranked as America's best party city, and it's no surprise why. For decades, it's been a nightlife and shopping mecca. Well over 100,000 people visit the city each day and get up to all sorts of mischief, from dropping big bucks at luxury retailers to enjoying risque shows, gambling (of course), and some of the best people-watching you'll ever experience. The city is full of opulent casino resorts and luxury hotels like the Venetian, the Mirage, Mandalay Bay, and the Wynn, and if that's the part of Vegas that tickles your fancy, there is a hidden gem in the city that you might just fall in love with: Aroma Retail is a shop less than 10 minutes from the Strip that supplies the distinctive fragrances to some of the biggest resorts in the area. However, the aromas are not exclusive to those locations. You can actually visit Aroma Retail in-person, as the shop is open to the public, and recreate the scent of your vacation when you get home.

Aroma Retail is a woman-owned company, and it says it doesn't use allergens, phthalates, or volatile compounds in its aromas. That means these fragrances are safe around your pets and kids, and you can even pick up a scent machine that can push out the fragrance you choose to cover up to 2,000 square feet. It's not just the scent of resorts that this retailer offers, however. There are over 100 fragrances to choose from, many of them custom to this business, and you can even take a fragrance test to find the scent that's right for you. (You can also order online after you've left the city, and they can mail you samples.)