The Best Destinations In The World For Your Next Unforgettable Girls Trip
You know what they say — girls just want to have fun. That, and travel the world together, creating countless memories along the way. Indeed, some well-deserved time off from work and responsibilities, combined with an opportunity to bond with your besties, is one of the best gifts you can give yourself. Although women increasingly opt to travel alone — a decision we fully understand and support — traveling with companions has many benefits, too. For obvious reasons, it can be safer. Additionally, traveling in a group can be more cost-effective, given that you'll likely be splitting the cost of transportation and hotel rooms. Traveling with your girlfriends can even help overcome language barriers; someone else in your party may know the local language and two or more brains are often better than one in trying to communicate needs and desires.
Perhaps the most difficult part of planning a girl's trip is deciding where to go. The larger the group, the more interests are at play, and you don't want anyone to feel like their travel dreams are being ignored. That's why we've compiled this list of the best destinations in the world for your next unforgettable girl's trip. Whether you and your friends want to find the most stunning hikes, or you aim to seek out the most luxurious spas, you'll find what you're looking for on this list. Bon voyage!
For the outdoor adventures: New Zealand
New Zealand is a bucket list destination for many adventurers, and for good reason: With its diverse and awe-inspiring terrains, the country is a paradise for hiking, mountaineering, ziplining, rafting, skydiving, paragliding, and more. If you like to bond with your girlfriends while breaking into a sweat, and if you aren't afraid of getting some dirt underneath your fingernails, this is the destination for you.
Though the country features over 600 islands, most tourists choose to visit the two largest islands: The North Island and the South Island. Both are well worth a visit, but if you are contending with a short vacation window, you might find that you are better able to maximize your time by choosing one or the other. In terms of adventure, both islands have their merits. The North Island, for instance, is known for its diversity of landscapes, including volcanic cones, geysers, caverns, beaches, forests, mountains, lakes, and rivers. Meanwhile, the South Island features the Southern Alps, a 400-mile-long mountain range, alongside glaciers, rivers, and rainforests.
If you love to go hiking (or "tramping," as it is called in New Zealand), you can hop on the Te Araroa trail, which spans the length of both islands. New Zealand's hut system is unparalleled, affording hikers almost 1,000 places to snuggle into their sleeping bags while traversing thousands of miles of trails. Other destinations not to be missed on the North Island include Hobbiton and Waitomo Glowworm Caves. On the South Island, check out the town of Kaikōura, where you can spot whales and dolphins year-round, and Queenstown, the New Zealand mountain town set to become the world's first zero-carbon ski destination.
For the wine: Cape Winelands, South Africa
Forget Napa Valley: South Africa's top tourist-friendly wine region offers world-class sips without huge crowds. Indeed, a short trip outside of Cape Town, South Africa, will afford you access to some of the world's most award-winning wineries. The area is collectively known as the Cape Winelands, home to regions like Stellenbosch, Paarl, and Franschhoek, dubbed the "food and wine capital of South Africa." Here, it won't be difficult to find the right wine for you — the Cape Winelands boasts the perfect conditions for producing everything from shiraz to chardonnay — but don't miss out on trying a wine made from the region's distinctive pinotage grape.
How you and your gal pals explore the region is up to you (just make sure you have a designated driver). For instance, you can book a horseback ride that takes you through the countryside, from vineyard to vineyard. Or, you can visit the Spice Route Destination in Paarl, where it is possible to shop, taste, and dine from multiple vendors without the hassle of driving. As you sip on wine in historic vineyards, take a moment to appreciate the architecture around you; Stellenbosch, for instance, is renowned for its Cape Dutch architecture. After all that wine, you'll need a comfy place to rest your head. It's easy to book overnight accommodations in the Cape Winelands, and you might even opt to stay in a vineyard hotel. Otherwise, you can also head back to Cape Town, an excellent base for commuting to beaches, flea markets, and hiking trails.
For the history: Edinburgh, Scotland
If you and your girls are bookish in nature, head to Edinburgh, Scotland. This destination is especially suitable for those who are partial to tales involving knights and castles, as it won't take long for the city's magical atmosphere to work its way into your bones. Edinburgh's Old Town and New Town, where you can find an incredible juxtaposition of history and modernity, were collectively honored as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1995. You can't miss taking a guided tour through the Old Town, where you'll marvel at the medieval architecture and descend into the city's famous Underground Vaults. A walk along the Royal Mile to Edinburgh Castle — inside which plenty of tours are offered — is another top-rated activity that is absolutely worth the hype.
After coming all the way to Scotland, you'd be remiss not to explore the picturesque countryside. Whether you rent a car, catch a train, or book a seat on a tour bus, you'll be able to access world-famous distilleries, phenomenal hiking trails, and iconic golf courses. If you are on an especially long vacation, you can combine your trip to Edinburgh with a southward visit to London or a northward visit to the Isle of Lewis, where you can avoid Stonehenge crowds while viewing some of the world's best standing stones.
For the beaches: The Republic of Seychelles
This 115-island archipelago in East Africa is perfect for those who love to lay out a beach towel, snorkel around coral reefs teeming with life, and bird-watch in rainforests. Thanks to the generally sunny weather, you can lose yourself in a beach novel here any time of the year. However, April, May, October, and November are generally considered the best times to visit if you wish to avoid your sunhat being blown off by the trade winds. These are also the optimal months for scuba diving, with visibility stretching up to 30 meters.
Praslin and Mahé are two of the most popular islands among tourists. Praslin offers a calmer atmosphere compared to Mahé, and it is known for the Vallée de Mai forests, where many visitors try their luck at spotting the elusive black parrots. Meanwhile, Mahé is home to the capital city of Victoria; you can expect more crowds on this island, but you'll still be treated to top-tier beaches, reefs, and opportunities to tour vanilla and tea plantations.
Additionally, the small, quaint island of La Digue is a wonderful option for those who love to hop on a bicycle, while Seychelles' Outer Islands, many of which are uninhabited, are paradise for scuba divers. Finally, Seychelles' private islands are where you'll get the ultimate TLC alongside only a handful of other guests. Prices per night range from hundreds to thousands of dollars here, so you'll probably want to save up in your piggy bank before booking accommodations.
For the shopping: Singapore
When you think of tourists pulling out credit cards and toting shopping bags down the street, New York City may be the first place that comes to mind. However, if you have the budget and time to visit Singapore, you'll be treated to an entirely different shopping experience, plus the opportunity to explore a foreign country alongside your girlfriends. Singapore is one of the best islands to visit in Southeast Asia, known for its cleanliness, delicious food, open-concept zoo, and (of course) plentiful street markets and malls. In short, you'll never run out of activities to enjoy here.
If you're on the market for a little bit of everything, visit ION Orchard, an eight-level shopping mall with more than 300 shops, including the likes of Armani Exchange, Bvlgari, and Uniqlo. Meanwhile, the vibrantly hued and famously narrow Haji Lane is your best choice for bohemian boutiques, cafes, bars, and Instagram-worthy photographs, and Chinatown Street Market is a popular destination for Chinese food and goods (no surprise there).
One of our favorite shopping areas, however, is the charismatic Katong-Joo Chiat neighborhood. It is defined by the local Peranakan Chinese culture, and you'll therefore find a variety of fashions and cuisines inside its shops. The pastel buildings, many of which were originally constructed 100 years ago, frequently feature murals, swinging doors, and floral motifs. You'll find shops like Cat Socrates, a cutesy home goods and trinkets store, plus restaurants serving up laksa, prata kosong, and noodles. Complement your shopping with a visit to the Eurasian Heritage Gallery or Katong Antique House to learn more about this region's heritage.
For the food: Bangkok, Thailand
Your neighborhood Thai restaurant won't feel the same after visiting Bangkok with your crew. The fragrance and complexity of flavors found in ingredients like lemongrass, galangal, chili, and lime are out of this world in Thailand, and chefs really know how to make them shine. Because of Bangkok's diverse demographics, you'll find a fusion of cuisines in this city that is home to over 11 million people.
To get a sense of the city's size, check out one of Bangkok's rooftop bars offering the best bites and panoramic views. Then head back down to earth to try a wide variety of traditional Thai dishes, including tom kha sea bass, pad Thai, and fried rice, at Supanniga Eating Room.
In Chinatown, Yaowarat Road is the place to be at night, and it also is where you'll find some of the more historic and popular eateries like Khao Gaeng Jek Pui and Pa Tong Go Savoey. Meanwhile, Song Wat Road is ideal for both its traditional fare and its modern, international influences. There is an abundance of cute cafés on Song Wat Road serving pastries like egg tarts and canelés, so even if someone in your group does not have an adventurous palate, there will be food for them to eat.
Finally, White Flower Factory in Siam Square One is a must-visit location where you can chow down on Western and Thai dishes alike (think squid ink spaghetti, fish and chips, and massaman curry). However, the main event here is dessert. Good luck deciding between the dozens of flavors of cake, such as durian mousse cake, coconut cake, and double matcha tiramisu cake.
For the spiritual awakening: Dharamshala, India
You don't have to be religious to appreciate the serenity of a Himalayan mountain town like Dharamshala in India. Prayer flags, ancient forests, and temples abound here, and tourists from around the world visit to explore the confluence of Buddhist and Hindu traditions. Dharamshala is easily accessible to Westerners and, in certain areas, tourists have admittedly overburdened the land. However, if you know where to go, you and your girls can embark on a truly transformative journey.
No matter what time of year you travel, plan on visiting the Dalai Lama temple, located in the McLeod Ganj suburb of Dharamshala. Take the time to learn about the history of how the 14th Dalai Lama was forced to flee his home in Tibet, then sit quietly in the prayer hall, admire the prayer wheels, and circumambulate the complex on the tranquil circuit known as the kora. Then head up the mountain to Tushita Meditation Centre, where you can make use of the library and sit peacefully in one of the meditation halls nestled in the forest. If you and your girlfriends are especially interested in spiritual growth, sign up for one of Tushita's immersive courses.
To practice responsible tourism, we suggest booking accommodations outside of Dharamshala's bustling town centers. Farmstays, resorts, and retreat centers abound, offering everything from yoga to pottery classes for those who want to slow down in life. Of course, the hiking trails are also stellar in this region, and many folks find spiritual fulfillment while traversing routes like the Triund Trek, Kareri Lake Trek, and Guna Devi Trek.
For the nightlife: Barcelona, Spain
If George Ezra's hit song "Barcelona" has made you wonder about this historic Spanish city, consider following your curiosity all the way to Europe. Over the past century, Spaniards have developed a cultural preference for engaging in late evenings of leisure, thanks to several factors, including the tradition of taking a siesta and late working hours. As a result, Barcelona is one of the world's top-rated cities for enjoying a night out with friends. Indeed, the dinner rush typically does not begin until 10 p.m., and bars and restaurants regularly stay open past midnight. Regardless of where you and your girlfriends dine, dance, and drink, be wary of Barcelona's traffic, which is ranked as some of the worst in the world; you may prefer to walk.
Barcelona is a large city, and if you only have a few nights to hit the town, we suggest first heading to Passeig del Born. It's easily accessible, moderately fancy without being too overwhelming, and home to some fantastic bars and restaurants. Magic Club is known for its rock music and Cactus Bar serves excellent gins.
Meanwhile, Las Ramblas is a stretch of road just over one mile long brimming with street artists, bars, restaurants, an opera house, monuments, and museums. Be warned that the southern end of Las Ramblas can resemble a red light district at night, so if that's not your scene, stick to the northern end, where there are plenty of establishments to keep you occupied. Las Ramblas may be a bit touristy, but there are some gems hidden in its midst. Boadas, for instance, is older than any other cocktail bar in Barcelona and is famous for its martinis and daiquiris.
For the art: Berlin, Germany
Whether you and your friends are into classical art or modern art, Berlin will keep you busy for days. The city is especially beautiful to visit during the summer when the good weather is accompanied by a robust calendar of art markets and performing arts events that take place outside. For instance, the Pankow Art Festival is held annually in June, and you'll surely come away with a piece of pottery or jewelry by which you can forever remember your trip.
When the weather is placid rather than cold and rainy, you'll also be able to do more justice to the Berlin Wall and the East Side Gallery. A masterpiece arrived at through the collaborative efforts of more than 100 artists, the East Side Gallery is hailed as the world's longest open-air gallery and is just under one mile in length. It has been a staple in the Berlin art scene since 1990, and its murals serve as both history lessons and political statements, many of which still ring true today.
However, don't forget about the more traditional, indoor museums, such as Gemäldegalerie. Paintings from European masters like Rembrandt and Dürer are displayed here, and you'll travel back in time to the 13th through 18th centuries as you walk amongst this famous gallery's halls. The Contemporary Fine Arts Gallery is likewise a notable attraction for art lovers, defined by its international influences and modern flair.
For the spas: Sweden
If you are in the mood to be pampered, visit Sweden any time of the year for a top-notch spa experience. Sweden's wellness culture has been alive and well (pardon the pun) since the fifth century. Today, hundreds of thousands of saunas exist across the country, in addition to indoor and outdoor heated pools, Jacuzzis, massage studios, and exercise facilities. Depending on the season, the view from your spa may include hills blanketed in a thick layer of pure white snow or lush meadows overflowing with richly hued wildflowers. We can imagine no better environment to refresh body, mind, and spirit.
Spas in Sweden may function as stand-alone enterprises, or they may operate as part of a hotel or resort. For instance, Selma Spa, the first spa hotel to be established in Sweden, offers comfortable accommodations alongside high-end restaurants, a lounge bar, and even conference and meeting rooms. If you want a more low-key vibe, Arctic Bath is a much smaller hotel where you can take a day pass or stay overnight in a quaint cabin. It features a spa with one steam sauna, two dry saunas, two outdoor Jacuzzis, and, for brave folks, a cold pool. Finally, for a whole-body tune-up where biohacking treatments are on the spa menu, book a stay at the beachside Hotel Tylösand.
If you're not looking for multi-day or unlimited access to spa facilities, cities like Stockholm offer plenty of historic day spas. For example, Centralbadet, founded in 1904, offers treatments for the full body — including skin, muscles, and hair — and houses a fantastic pool, five saunas, a gym, and a serene yoga studio.