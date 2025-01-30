One Of Croatia's Top Hidden Gems Is A Secret Fairytale Village With A Symphony Of Majestic Waterfalls
Rastoke is a small, quaint village found in Slunj, Croatia. This hidden gem, lined with historic and rustic buildings, will surely remind any visitors of the fairytale-like villages on the Swiss Alps. Rastoke, however, is surrounded by lush forests and beautiful flowing rivers and waterfalls instead of snow. Locals call it a "fairy village," as the place truly seems to have come straight out of a children's storybook.
The waters of the rivers Slunjcica and Korana have created a symphony of 23 waterfalls enveloping the homes and old water mills in Rastoke. These same waterfalls feed the lush forests as well as the folklore and legends around the fairies that are said to appear near the mills, adding to Rastoke's magical charm.
The village is also located 25 minutes away from the Plitvice Lakes National Park, where visitors can partake in some kayaking and enjoy leisurely hikes through the area's surrounding forests. With so much to offer, Rastoke might just be one of the many underrated and delightful towns in Europe that need to be added to your bucket list.
Exploring the fairy village of Rastoke
Once you arrive in Croatia, you can either rent a car or get a taxi, as Rastoke stands just one and half hour south of Zagreb. The town might seem sleepy, but there are plenty of attractions to keep you busy. For starters, there are four different scenic walking routes, each offering different experiences. Two of these take you along the Slunjcica River, starting at the Milan Neralić statue and leading to Slunj's town square. A farmers market is held here on Thursdays, with the walk continuing toward Frankopan Fort across Moćan Bridge. You'll find the Ambar restaurant nearby.
The Korana River and Jelvik Forest Route will take you on a stroll through the forest, while the Jareb Mills route leads to beautiful fields around this mill. The Jareb Mill, one of the few still working in Rastoke, is open for visitors, and the Jareb family will take you on a short tour around it where you can also buy some freshly baked bread. The Nova Škrila beach can also be reached from Rastoke if you'd like to enjoy a day by the water.
Finally, Rastoke's Eco Museum offers tours to the village's waterfalls, caves, and other mills for $6 (at the time of writing), where you'll enjoy the stunning views of fairytale-like surroundings from the many overlooks visited during the tour.
A bit of history and where to stay in beautiful Rastoke
Rastoke is not only beautiful; it also holds deep cultural and historical significance. While most of its homes and buildings date back to the 19th century, the town is believed to have been founded during the 1600s. Because of this heritage, Rastoke has been under the protection of Croatia's State Directorate since 1962. Sadly, the town was devastated during the 70s, when the Homeland Wars struck. It has been rebuilt since then, and nowadays, many of Rastoke's households act as guesthouses and bed and breakfasts, depending on tourism for sustenance.
Some of the guesthouses in Rastoke, like the Guest House Slovin Unique, are even surrounded by waterfalls and beautiful gardens. Others, like Guest House Vučeta, offer several cabins, and the Nena Rastoke Guest House offers rooms equipped with a coffee machine for more of a homely feeling. According to a guest on TripAdvisor, Rooms Buneta is also another great option to consider, as this guest house sits atop a waterfall, holding a magical feel to it.
Although Rastoke may not be very well known among tourists, it is definitely worth visiting at least once. If you're interested in other fairytale towns near Croatia, the stunning Perast in Montenegro is worth checking out.