One Of Croatia's Top Hidden Gems Is A Secret Fairytale Village With A Symphony Of Majestic Waterfalls

Rastoke is a small, quaint village found in Slunj, Croatia. This hidden gem, lined with historic and rustic buildings, will surely remind any visitors of the fairytale-like villages on the Swiss Alps. Rastoke, however, is surrounded by lush forests and beautiful flowing rivers and waterfalls instead of snow. Locals call it a "fairy village," as the place truly seems to have come straight out of a children's storybook.

The waters of the rivers Slunjcica and Korana have created a symphony of 23 waterfalls enveloping the homes and old water mills in Rastoke. These same waterfalls feed the lush forests as well as the folklore and legends around the fairies that are said to appear near the mills, adding to Rastoke's magical charm.

The village is also located 25 minutes away from the Plitvice Lakes National Park, where visitors can partake in some kayaking and enjoy leisurely hikes through the area's surrounding forests. With so much to offer, Rastoke might just be one of the many underrated and delightful towns in Europe that need to be added to your bucket list.