The Sensational North American Canyon That's Four Times Larger Than Arizona's

Why settle for one canyon in Arizona when you can have six in Mexico? The Copper Canyon region, located in the state of Chihuahua, is an outdoor lover's dream come true. With dramatic cliffs and scenic panoramas, each canyon is as diverse as it is magnificent. If size matters, Copper Canyon wins hands down — at 25,000 square miles, it's four times larger than Arizona's postcard-worthy Grand Canyon. And, to put that into perspective, Chihuahua is Mexico's largest state, and the canyon takes up about a third of it. Out of the six canyons, Urique — with its deepest point being 6,136 feet — leads the way among Sinforosa, Copper, Tararecua, Batopilas, and Oteros canyons.

Copper Canyon's rich history stretches far beyond its breathtaking landscapes. Formed over millennia, the Sierra Madre Occidental rose through tectonic activity, with volcanic eruptions sculpting its rugged cliffs. This resulted in layers of rocks full of copper and other minerals that created a kaleidoscopic natural palette. For centuries, the Rarámuri people thrived in these terrains and adapted to the area's conditions — they can allegedly run more than 100 miles without stopping. Nowadays, influences like Spanish Christianity and tourism have changed their lifestyle. Some have embraced it, while others chose to retreat to preserve tradition.

Although some of Mexico's best natural wonders are found in the jungles of Chiapas in the south, the northwest boasts a whole new frontier for those who love to wander. At the end of the day, the Grand Canyon may have the title, but Copper Canyon steals the show.