The Sensational North American Canyon That's Four Times Larger Than Arizona's
Why settle for one canyon in Arizona when you can have six in Mexico? The Copper Canyon region, located in the state of Chihuahua, is an outdoor lover's dream come true. With dramatic cliffs and scenic panoramas, each canyon is as diverse as it is magnificent. If size matters, Copper Canyon wins hands down — at 25,000 square miles, it's four times larger than Arizona's postcard-worthy Grand Canyon. And, to put that into perspective, Chihuahua is Mexico's largest state, and the canyon takes up about a third of it. Out of the six canyons, Urique — with its deepest point being 6,136 feet — leads the way among Sinforosa, Copper, Tararecua, Batopilas, and Oteros canyons.
Copper Canyon's rich history stretches far beyond its breathtaking landscapes. Formed over millennia, the Sierra Madre Occidental rose through tectonic activity, with volcanic eruptions sculpting its rugged cliffs. This resulted in layers of rocks full of copper and other minerals that created a kaleidoscopic natural palette. For centuries, the Rarámuri people thrived in these terrains and adapted to the area's conditions — they can allegedly run more than 100 miles without stopping. Nowadays, influences like Spanish Christianity and tourism have changed their lifestyle. Some have embraced it, while others chose to retreat to preserve tradition.
Although some of Mexico's best natural wonders are found in the jungles of Chiapas in the south, the northwest boasts a whole new frontier for those who love to wander. At the end of the day, the Grand Canyon may have the title, but Copper Canyon steals the show.
Taking the train to Copper Canyon
As a year-round getaway, Copper Canyon can be visited anytime you like, depending on the kind of experience you're looking for. The canyons are best explored on foot, bike, or train from October to April. The rainy season lasts from May to September — this is when the entire area turns into a lush, waterfall-filled oasis.
The best way to soak in the beauty of Copper Canyon is by taking the Chihuahua-Pacific Railway. Also known as "El Chepe," the train ride is a must-do journey, exposing you to all sorts of jaw-dropping landscapes. Be prepared for a lengthy ride — it lasts anywhere between 9 to 16 hours, all while crossing 37 bridges and 86 tunnels. Not to mention, the track climbs up to 7,900 feet and descends all the way back to sea level. You can choose between two kinds of train services. The Chepe Regional takes the traditional route, with a total of 13 stops. Meanwhile, the Chepe Express is much faster and more luxurious but only makes three stops. It also features upscale amenities, such as a bar, restaurant car, and more.
The good thing is you won't have to worry about being seated for too long. Along the way, you'll make stops in picturesque towns like Creel, Divisadero, and Bahuichivo. You can stretch your legs at each station, breathe in the fresh mountain air, learn about the culture of the Tarahumara people, and soak in the panoramic views of the canyon.
Copper Canyon teems with rare flora and fauna
As stunning as the sights are in Copper Canyon, the ecosystem there is just as vibrant and wild. The steep ravines and jagged peaks support a huge range of life. At higher elevations, you'll find pine and oak forests, while down below, tropical palms and cacti thrive in the verdant, water-rich environment. The variety of ecosystems is what makes Copper Canyon so special. From wildflowers blooming in the fall to the dense forests that fill with color in autumn, every season brings something new.
This place is a birdwatcher's dream, rivaling some of the best birdwatching destinations in the U.S. Rare species like the coppery-tailed and elegant trogon call the canyon home; you'll spot many of them flitting through the trees. If you're lucky, you might even catch a glimpse of a golden eagle. The region is also a key habitat for the Mexican gray wolf, whose population is steadily recovering thanks to conservation efforts. And be sure to watch out for jaguars while exploring. There's no shortage of wildlife encounters at Copper Canyon, and there's no better place to witness their coexistence with the incredible forces of nature.
Choose your own Copper Canyon adventure
Copper Canyon is full of activities that'll get your heart racing, starting with some of the best hiking in the world. Every step brings you closer to striking views and hidden gems. Whether you're taking on the famous 32-mile trek from Cusarare to Divisadero or tackling the popular Batopilas-to-Urique route, you'll be rewarded with sweeping canyon vistas and majestic waterfalls. A heads up: Bring a local guide, because trekking these paths isn't for the faint-hearted.
If pedaling's more your speed, the mountain biking scene here will blow your mind. The town of Creel has everything from vertical climbs to rock-strewn descents. You'll face all sorts of challenges, from rocky slopes to a surprise donkey crossing your path. You can also saddle up for some exceptional horseback riding. Copper Canyon's horseback trails let you ride through cascading waterfalls and past local Rarámuri villages. Whether enjoying a peaceful ride or going full throttle, the canyon is sure to leave you in awe.
And if an adrenaline rush is what you seek, make your way to Copper Canyon Adventure Park to glide across the canyon on the second-longest zip line in the world. You'll reach speeds of up to 84 miles per hour — it might leave you breathless, but you'll be craving more. Besides the adventures at Copper Canyon, there are plenty more ways to vacation in Mexico, from diving with whale sharks to enjoying sunset cocktails. Copper Canyon may not be the first choice, but it's one you won't forget.