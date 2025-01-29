Hidden Below A Courtyard In This European Capital Is An Underground World Of Animatronic Monsters

To find Monsterkabinett, you'll need to wander through an alleyway to find the right courtyard within the Hackesche Höfe complex. This attraction is located at the back of the courtyard, marked by a sign and a spiral staircase, while a few metal monsters cling to the vines and walls above as a hint of what's to come. Tickets cost 10 Euros, and to truly experience Monsterkabinett, you have to join one of its 20-minute shows, held Wednesday through Saturday in the evenings.

Monsterkabinett opened in 2010, but its monsters are older than that. Sculptor Hannes Heiner, a member of the Dead Chickens art collective, began designing monsters as a child. The Dead Chickens, founded in 1986, are known for their boundary-pushing, interactive art, and Monsterkabinett is one of their crowning achievements. Inspired by the enduring human fascination with monsters, Heiner uses sheet metal, wires, and papier-maché to sculpt each creature. In an interview with Marta Janik, Heiner described his fascination with monsters: "Monsters have existed as long as humans have... They can be a symbol of fear or change." Today, the Dead Chickens maintain this dungeon of dreams and nightmares.

As you descend into the Monsterkabinett, a storytelling guide leads you through the dimly lit cellar, where pneumatic hisses and clanking sounds create an industrial symphony. The monsters you'll encounter range from a colossal spider to a grotesque, suspended face, each given colorful names like "Orangina." You'll wander through a mechanical forest, a hall of mirrors, and various chambers where monsters sing, twirl, and chatter, all set to pulsating beats composed by the Dead Chickens. It's absurd, uncanny, and unforgettable — a steampunk horror show with a playful heartbeat.