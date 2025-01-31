Situated Between Portland And Salem Is A Scenic Oregon City Perfect For Hiking And Shopping
The beauty of living in or visiting Oregon is that there is no shortage of underrated destinations for a quiet vacation. If big city life gets you down, it's easy to find an escape from the hubbub. One such place you can do so is Woodburn, conveniently situated between Portland and Salem — some of the Beaver State's most populated cities. Founded in 1863, this tree-lined suburban town is located in the Willamette Valley. Although it only encompasses 5.8 square miles, it's the perfect place to go if you want to go shopping and have some outdoor fun.
Visitors can shop until they drop at the Woodburn Premium Outlets. Here, you'll discover stores like Lululemon, the Adidas Outlet Store, The North Face, and many others. All told, there are more than 100 retailers. Best of all, Oregon does not have any sales tax. Thus, the Woodburn Premium Outlets provide you with more bang for your buck.
While shopping can sometimes feel like a workout, nothing can compare to experiencing the great outdoors. With that in mind, Woodburn has several parks where you can take a leisurely stroll. This includes Legion Park, featuring a paved walking path offering forest-like views, and Mill Creek Greenway Trail. The latter leads to Hermanson Pond, where you'll encounter ducks gliding on the water.
If you're a golfer, you're in luck. Woodburn is home to the verdant 18-hole OGA Golf Course. Interested? You can book a tee time online.
Seasonal attractions in Woodburn, Oregon
If you enjoy flora and fauna, you might be familiar with the Netherlands' iconic tulip fields. However, you don't have to travel all the way to Europe to experience their beauty. Every spring, typically beginning in March, Woodburn hosts the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival held at the Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm. Come view and photograph these spectacular flowers as they bloom among the breathtaking scenery of the Pacific Northwest. There's much more to do at this kid-friendly event, including riding carnival rides and shopping for local goods.
Additionally, the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival provides hot air balloon rides. Some are tethered, which means you rise rather than fly. Of course, traditional flights are available as well. Whichever one you choose, you can expect extraordinary aerial vistas. Having said all that, the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival is a highlight for Woodburn visitors. "I thought I had to go to Holland to hit this bucket list item, but Wooden Shoe Tulip farm was everything I could have hoped for and more!" reads a Tripadvisor review. If you plan on visiting the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival, take note that tickets are required and can be purchased online.
Another attraction this Oregon city is known for is the Woodburn Dragstrip, offering races from spring to early fall. Sit on the bleachers and watch unique classic cars duke it out as they reach speeds of over 100 miles per hour. Tickets can be purchased online.
Where to dine, drink, and stay in Woodburn, Oregon
Here's an interesting fact: Woodburn is nicknamed "Little Mexico" due to its large Latino community. The city even celebrates Fiesta Mexicana every summer with dance performances and more. Nevertheless, you don't have to attend this event to experience Woodburn's Latino community. Many of the town's eateries serve authentic Mexican cuisine. This includes Luis' Taqueria, offering Michoacan-style burritos, tacos, tortas, and more. Barack Obama actually dined at Luis' Taqueria back in 2008 prior to being elected the 44th President of the United States. Another option is Trapala Restaurant which has everything you can think of including enchiladas, tamales, and seafood.
If you're craving a classic breakfast or burger, the Country Cottage Restaurant is ranked as one of the best eateries in Woodburn on Tripadvisor and Yelp. Fancy a glass of vino? The Willamette Valley is Oregon's premier wine region. Head to Hanson Vineyards for a scenic tasting of gamay noir and other varieties. "Quiet, relaxing setting and great wine," reads a Google review. Note that reservations are required during the winter and on the weekends.
Woodburn is less than an hour away from Portland and about 30 minutes from Salem. If you need a place to stay during your time here, there are a few chain hotels in town including the Best Western Woodburn. Ranked as the best on Tripadvisor, guests are provided complimentary breakfast. Do you have an RV? Stop by for the night at the Portland-Woodburn RV Park.
Woodburn is a hidden gem with ample shopping and dining opportunities as well as outdoor activities. To learn about another underrated Oregon destination, read about the artsy, eclectic fishing town full of off-the-beaten-path fun.