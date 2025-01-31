Situated Between Portland And Salem Is A Scenic Oregon City Perfect For Hiking And Shopping

The beauty of living in or visiting Oregon is that there is no shortage of underrated destinations for a quiet vacation. If big city life gets you down, it's easy to find an escape from the hubbub. One such place you can do so is Woodburn, conveniently situated between Portland and Salem — some of the Beaver State's most populated cities. Founded in 1863, this tree-lined suburban town is located in the Willamette Valley. Although it only encompasses 5.8 square miles, it's the perfect place to go if you want to go shopping and have some outdoor fun.

Visitors can shop until they drop at the Woodburn Premium Outlets. Here, you'll discover stores like Lululemon, the Adidas Outlet Store, The North Face, and many others. All told, there are more than 100 retailers. Best of all, Oregon does not have any sales tax. Thus, the Woodburn Premium Outlets provide you with more bang for your buck.

While shopping can sometimes feel like a workout, nothing can compare to experiencing the great outdoors. With that in mind, Woodburn has several parks where you can take a leisurely stroll. This includes Legion Park, featuring a paved walking path offering forest-like views, and Mill Creek Greenway Trail. The latter leads to Hermanson Pond, where you'll encounter ducks gliding on the water.

If you're a golfer, you're in luck. Woodburn is home to the verdant 18-hole OGA Golf Course. Interested? You can book a tee time online.