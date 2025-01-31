Hidden On Scotland's North Coast Is A Paradise Of Turquoise Waters And Soft Sandy Beaches
Scotland's rugged charm is legendary, with misty lochs, ancient castles, and craggy highlands weaving a storybook tapestry. From Britain's most remote pub, tucked in the Highlands, to a picturesque coastal Scottish kingdom, Scotland offers countless treasures that can make it hard to decide where to go. That's where Achmelvich Bay comes in — a destination as remote as it is remarkable. Found on Scotland's far northwest coast, Achmelvich Bay is a hidden gem of sandy dunes and crystalline waters that provide an otherworldly feel.
This little settlement is worth the effort it takes to reach, even if getting there involves a scenic but challenging drive along winding, narrow roads. Achmelvich is a stop along the famous North Coast 500 (NC500), a 516-mile route celebrated for its jaw-dropping coastal landscapes. Its name, derived from Gaelic words meaning "meadow" and "sandy dunes," perfectly encapsulates the bay's idyllic terrain. With its Blue Flag-awarded beach, Achmelvich is the ultimate reward for anyone ready to venture a bit into the wilderness.
Reaching Scotland's secret coastal gem
Getting to Achmelvich is part of the adventure. From the nearby town of Lochinver, you'll drive three miles along the B869 before turning onto a single-track road for the last mile and a half. You'll pass a campsite before arriving at a free car park near the beach. Basic amenities like toilets and a boardwalk make the remote setting more accessible, but you'll still feel a world away from modern life.
This detour is worth every twist and turn. One TripAdvisor reviewer said Achmelvich is "the most beautiful beach on NC500 route," and it's easy to see why. Picture powdery white sand, sapphire-blue waters, and jagged rocky coves surrounded by lush green meadows; wildlife enthusiasts might even spot an otter frolicking near the shore. The beach is also home to Hermit's Castle, an abandoned micro-castle perched on a rocky outcrop. This brutalist structure, referred to as Europe's smallest castle, is as mysterious as it is tiny. Built in the 1950s, its purpose remains unclear, though visitors can step inside the one-room fortress and imagine its origins.
The perfect Highland escape at Achmelvich
Achmelvich offers plenty to keep you engaged for a day, whether you prefer the water or the land. The calm, clear waters are perfect for swimming, kayaking, or water skiing. While the main beach is a draw, the surrounding coastline is dotted with other smaller beaches, many so remote they're unnamed. On land, hiking paths lead through dramatic cliffs and wild terrain, with panoramic views over the inlets and Suilven Mountain in the distance. A 3-mile loop hike to Vestey's Beach is a great choice for those craving adventure, snaking along cliff sides and through bogs.
For a quirky land-based activity, keep an eye out for the Achmelvich Links Golf Course. Yes, camouflaged among the meadows surrounding the beach is a free-to-play 9-hole course, perfect for adding to your itinerary of the best activities to do on a Scotland trip. There aren't many options for dining in Achmelvich other than a chip shop, but if you're craving something more varied, Lochinver's restaurants are just a short drive away. For those planning to stay overnight, Achmelvich has a couple of campsites and NC500 glamping pods, so you can take in the rugged beauty for a weekend trip or rest along your NC500 journey.