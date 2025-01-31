New Jersey's Road Less Traveled Offers Dramatic Coastal Views, Serene Wetlands, And Victorian Villages
For U.S. travelers who prefer the East Coast because they love to hit the open highway, there is one oft-forgotten stretch on New Jersey's southern tip that should be at the top of their list: The Bayshore Heritage Scenic Byway. This road less traveled winds along the coast of Delaware Bay about 120 some miles southeast of New York City and offers some of the region's best coastal views and surreal wetlands.
The byway begins around the South Jersey city of Salem, across the Delaware River from the city of Wilmington, an affordable riverfront getaway with rolling hills. The mesmerizing route continues southeast along the bay through New Jersey's gorgeous nature and serene Victorian towns, ending in historic Cape May. Whether you're in the midst of a cross-country roadtrip looking for new pieces of pavement to explore, or maybe just a day trip from nearby Philadelphia — one of the most underrated cities in America, according to Samantha Brown — there's no better option than the Bayshore Heritage Scenic Byway.
A road filled with New Jersey history and nature
Salem, a small city of approximately 5,300 people, is famed for its red brick sidewalks, and it is also a great place to begin your journey. The Salem County Historical Museum offers an excellent retrospective of the region's history, and is home to several revolutionary war artifacts, including a lock of George Washington's hair. Military history buffs will also enjoy nearby Fort Mott State Park, a post Civil War structure built in the 1890s filled with gun batteries. The surrounding nature area also has some wonderful biking, hiking, and cross country skiing trails to explore.
As you drive along the Bayshore Heritage Scenic Byway, you will pass through a number of delightful small towns chock-full of history like Bridgeton, Newport, and Greenwich. Definitely stop by the Hancock House, an early 18th century building with a free museum about the family who inhabited the house for generations and the site of a Revolutionary War massacre. Another must stop historic destination just 11 miles or so south of the Hancock House is the Greenwich Tea Burning Monument, where New Jersey residents staged their own tea burning protest against the British during the revolutionary war.
The Bayshore Heritage Scenic Byway also passed by several incredible outdoor areas for nature enthusiasts, like Abbotts Meadow Wildlife Viewing Area, Mad Horse Creek Wildlife Management Area, New Sweden Wildlife Management Area, and Natural Glades Wildlife Refuge. These parks are loaded with beautiful coasts and wetlands are a paradise for birdwatchers, famous for being a migratory habitat for numerous kinds of waterfowl, songbirds, and raptors.
Exploring the beautiful southern tip of New Jersey
The small beachside city of Cape May, home to roughly 2,700 people, may be the gem of the Bayshore Heritage Scenic Byway. Originally a fishing community in the 17th century, it eventually became a popular seaside escape from larger cities in the region. Renowned for its architecture, Cape May is home to some 600 or so gingerbread-trimmed Victorian houses ranking second in the nation after San Francisco.
In fact, the city of Cape May became the only U.S. city in its entirety to be recognized as a National Historic Landmark in 1976, and it is the perfect endpoint at the southern tip of New Jersey for this unsung byway. The city neighbors Cape May Point National Park, a pleasant beachside park perfect for picnics and relaxed hikes past ponds, marshes, and dunes.
If you're looking for an off-the-beaten path home base to explore the Bayshore Heritage Scenic Byway, consider staying in New Castle, just a couple miles from the Wilmington Airport. The underrated riverfront city feels frozen in time with its cobbled streets and European charm.