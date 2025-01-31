New Jersey's Road Less Traveled Offers Dramatic Coastal Views, Serene Wetlands, And Victorian Villages

Salem, a small city of approximately 5,300 people, is famed for its red brick sidewalks, and it is also a great place to begin your journey. The Salem County Historical Museum offers an excellent retrospective of the region's history, and is home to several revolutionary war artifacts, including a lock of George Washington's hair. Military history buffs will also enjoy nearby Fort Mott State Park, a post Civil War structure built in the 1890s filled with gun batteries. The surrounding nature area also has some wonderful biking, hiking, and cross country skiing trails to explore.

As you drive along the Bayshore Heritage Scenic Byway, you will pass through a number of delightful small towns chock-full of history like Bridgeton, Newport, and Greenwich. Definitely stop by the Hancock House, an early 18th century building with a free museum about the family who inhabited the house for generations and the site of a Revolutionary War massacre. Another must stop historic destination just 11 miles or so south of the Hancock House is the Greenwich Tea Burning Monument, where New Jersey residents staged their own tea burning protest against the British during the revolutionary war.

The Bayshore Heritage Scenic Byway also passed by several incredible outdoor areas for nature enthusiasts, like Abbotts Meadow Wildlife Viewing Area, Mad Horse Creek Wildlife Management Area, New Sweden Wildlife Management Area, and Natural Glades Wildlife Refuge. These parks are loaded with beautiful coasts and wetlands are a paradise for birdwatchers, famous for being a migratory habitat for numerous kinds of waterfowl, songbirds, and raptors.