Delaware's Underrated Riverfront City Is Frozen In Time With Cobbled Streets And European Charm

Your first stop on a historic New Castle tour should be the visitor center at 30 Market Street. Then, you can commence your walking tour at the 1732 New Castle Court House, just steps away. Operated by the National Park Service, this is the site where Delaware became the first state to ratify the Constitution. It also served as the capitol building when New Castle was the state's capital. Located just around the corner, the historic Amstel House, which the New Castle Historical Society oversees, is a Georgian mansion dating to 1738 and is where future governor Nicholas Van Dyke lived.

Another stop on a historical walking tour is a spot that lovers of architecture and gardens shouldn't miss. The Read House and Gardens is an elegant 1804 National Historic Landmark that's an important example of the Federal style of architecture. Be sure to admire the architectural details and decor, then take time to enjoy its 2.5 acres of beautiful gardens overlooking the Delaware River. New Castle is also the first place in America that William Penn explored in 1682. A statue of him in the town green on East 2nd Street commemorates his arrival.

Visit New Castle on the second Saturday in June to experience Separation Day festivities, which mark the 1776 separation from Pennsylvania with a parade, beer garden, live music, and fireworks. Overall, New Castle is a pretty city to bike around, with leafy squares and the riverfront Battery Park, which connects to Wilmington's riverfront via the Jack A. Markell Trail.