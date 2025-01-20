Delaware's Underrated Riverfront City Is Frozen In Time With Cobbled Streets And European Charm
Walk along cobblestone streets past well-preserved, centuries-old buildings or bike on a park path alongside the Delaware River in the picturesque town of New Castle, Delaware. Overshadowed by the nearby cities of Wilmington — which can be an affordable weekend getaway – and Philadelphia, New Castle is an underrated spot to connect with American history through tours of historic sites, walking tours, and events like historical reenactments. You can even raise a pint at a Colonial tavern.
Then why are there British and Swedish flags hanging in front of businesses, you may ask? To honor its historic ties to Great Britain, Sweden, and the Netherlands, which all ruled New Castle and its surroundings ages ago, beginning at its founding in 1651 by the Dutch explorer Peter Stuyvesant. No wonder it has such European charm. New Castle encompasses a compact 3.5 square miles in the nation's second-smallest state. It's easy to make time to explore the spot where the state declared its independence from the British and later from Pennsylvania (which New Castle residents seem more excited about) while in the vicinity of the beautiful Brandywine Valley. New Castle is in Northern Delaware, 15 minutes from Wilmington and 45 minutes from America's garden capital, where lush botanical gardens flourish across majestic estates near the riverfront city.
Historic gems of New Castle
Your first stop on a historic New Castle tour should be the visitor center at 30 Market Street. Then, you can commence your walking tour at the 1732 New Castle Court House, just steps away. Operated by the National Park Service, this is the site where Delaware became the first state to ratify the Constitution. It also served as the capitol building when New Castle was the state's capital. Located just around the corner, the historic Amstel House, which the New Castle Historical Society oversees, is a Georgian mansion dating to 1738 and is where future governor Nicholas Van Dyke lived.
Another stop on a historical walking tour is a spot that lovers of architecture and gardens shouldn't miss. The Read House and Gardens is an elegant 1804 National Historic Landmark that's an important example of the Federal style of architecture. Be sure to admire the architectural details and decor, then take time to enjoy its 2.5 acres of beautiful gardens overlooking the Delaware River. New Castle is also the first place in America that William Penn explored in 1682. A statue of him in the town green on East 2nd Street commemorates his arrival.
Visit New Castle on the second Saturday in June to experience Separation Day festivities, which mark the 1776 separation from Pennsylvania with a parade, beer garden, live music, and fireworks. Overall, New Castle is a pretty city to bike around, with leafy squares and the riverfront Battery Park, which connects to Wilmington's riverfront via the Jack A. Markell Trail.
Where to eat and stay in New Castle
Keeping with the historical theme, Jessop's Tavern was a cooperage when it was built in 1674. Today, it's a restaurant serving food influenced by past colonizers, like fish and chips, Swedish meatloaf, Dutch pot roast, and Belgian mussels and fries. For beer aficionados, this spot carries hundreds of beers from around the world, with more than 200 hailing from Belgium alone. To put some kick in your step, try the spicy Cajun food at Nora Lees, where you can find crawfish-jalapeño poppers and blackened alligator sausage, as well as mac and cheese and hush puppies for those who prefer milder cuisine. The Golden Dove Diner is a crowd-pleaser with a range of burgers, hoagies, and cheesesteaks.
Among the newer hotels in the area is the Courtyard by Marriott, which has a robust selection of rooms and suites, a fitness center, free Wi-Fi, and a bistro that's perfect for light fare. If you want to stay within a piece of history, book the Terry House Bed and Breakfast, which resides in an 1860 townhouse a quick stroll from the river. All rooms have a queen bed, a private bathroom, and a view of either Battery Park or Market Square and the Deleware River. Breakfast, which is accompanied by piano music, is included with each stay. In warm weather, sit on a porch overlooking the park. When in the area, don't miss Winterthur's wonderland of timeless treasures or, further afield, a Pennsylvania German village that oozes European charm.