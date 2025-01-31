One Of Las Vegas' Most Unique Restaurants Offers A Surreal Experience To Feed All Of Your Senses
Las Vegas, Nevada has a legendary food scene. Some of it is focused around the mouth-watering buffets that you can find in hotels and casinos. There are also the celebrity chefs who open up Las Vegas outlets, like Amalfi by Bobby Flay and Ramsay's Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay. Then, there's the themed restaurants, like Blackout Dining in the Dark, where the idea is in the name — you will be eating in the dark, and not the gradually-adjust-and-you're-fine type of darkness but darkness that is absolutely pitch black.
Just off the Las Vegas Strip, Blackout is definitely for the adventurous diner. You'll get to enjoy a fixed seven course menu of delicious plant-based dishes, which will be brought to you by servers wearing night vision goggles. While there, you won't be able see what you're eating and will not get access to the menu until after you've finished your meal. This makes the dining experience at Blackout a sensory adventure and delicious guessing game with each new course. While the server may ask you what you think you ate, they won't confirm or deny if you're right. However, rest assured, a meal at Blackout will be a memorable (and yummy) experience. As one Google reviewer explained, "The food was delicious and the music was perfect! I loved it. You get full and truly appreciate the taste of your food and it is not a rushed time. You sit and talk, laugh and explore."
What to know about Blackout in Las Vegas
The whole experience at Blackout Dining in the Dark takes around 90 minutes, and while you can be accompanied out of the pitch-black dining room if needed, you should make sure and go to the bathroom before you head into the dining room. You'll also need to make sure you tell your server about any food allergies since you'll have no way of looking at your food or the menu before or during your meal. Blackout takes the darkness of the dining room very seriously; you can't have anything on you that lights up, including cell phones and watches, which must be stowed away in lockers before you start your meal.
As it offers such a unique dining experience, this restaurant can get busy — so make sure to reserve a spot ahead of time. Blackout is open Thursday through Monday, and the seven course meal costs $99.95 a person at the time of this writing. Of course, any alcoholic drinks as well as a tip are extra. After you've eaten at Blackout, you could be ready for some visual stimulation. If so, make sure to visit Meow Wolf's Omega Mart in Area 15 where you'll have a surreal and immersive experience. If you are looking for another fun-themed Las Vegas restaurant, the Back to the '80s Cafe is a neon dream with vintage eats and tunes.