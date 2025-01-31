One Of Las Vegas' Most Unique Restaurants Offers A Surreal Experience To Feed All Of Your Senses

Las Vegas, Nevada has a legendary food scene. Some of it is focused around the mouth-watering buffets that you can find in hotels and casinos. There are also the celebrity chefs who open up Las Vegas outlets, like Amalfi by Bobby Flay and Ramsay's Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay. Then, there's the themed restaurants, like Blackout Dining in the Dark, where the idea is in the name — you will be eating in the dark, and not the gradually-adjust-and-you're-fine type of darkness but darkness that is absolutely pitch black.

Just off the Las Vegas Strip, Blackout is definitely for the adventurous diner. You'll get to enjoy a fixed seven course menu of delicious plant-based dishes, which will be brought to you by servers wearing night vision goggles. While there, you won't be able see what you're eating and will not get access to the menu until after you've finished your meal. This makes the dining experience at Blackout a sensory adventure and delicious guessing game with each new course. While the server may ask you what you think you ate, they won't confirm or deny if you're right. However, rest assured, a meal at Blackout will be a memorable (and yummy) experience. As one Google reviewer explained, "The food was delicious and the music was perfect! I loved it. You get full and truly appreciate the taste of your food and it is not a rushed time. You sit and talk, laugh and explore."