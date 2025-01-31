One Of America's Best All-Inclusive Resorts Is A Rustic Gem In Rural Vermont With Year-Round Charm

Laureled in the Oprah Daily Hotel O-Wards as one of the best couple's hotels of 2024, Twin Farms is a five-star, 300-acre, all-inclusive resort about 10 miles north of Woodstock, America's most beautiful town. Step through the gate into Twin Farms and it won't take long to understand why this resort has received so many accolades, as the embracing hills and dales encapsulate Vermont, as if pulled directly from paintings by American folk artist, Grandma Moses. Among meadows, forests, ponds, gardens, and even private ski slopes, Twin Farms places its 10 freestanding cottages, eight treehouses, four farmhouse suites, and private lodge, each with their own flavor and personality reflected in names like aviary, chalet, orchard, and perch.

At the heart of the estate is the farm itself. Originally built in 1795, it earned enormous pedigree in the 1920s when it was purchased by Nobel Prize–winning author Sinclair Lewis for his wife, journalist Dorothy Thompson. The couple spent time here writing and entertaining, throwing parties that often welcomed celebrities of the day. The property was later sold in 1958 and passed through several owners until a wealthy businessman and philanthropist from Hawaii transformed it into a hotel in the 1980s. In 1993, under new owners, it opened as Twin Farms. Since then, the five-star resort has racked up enough awards to fill a trophy case, including two-key status by the Michelin Guide, hotel of the year by Forbes, and number one resort in the Northeast by Condé Nast.