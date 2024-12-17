The Most Breathtaking Winter Train Rides Across America, According To Research
Summer is the season for flip-flopped walks along the beach and autumn is when we all take to our cars for leaf-peeping drives, but where do the wanderlust warriors go when the temperatures drop even lower? Between the freezing cliffs of the Pacific Northwest to the tranquil snow-dusted fields of Vermont, the best and coziest way to encounter winter's beauty is by exploring the U.S. by train.
Grab your plushiest coat and a steaming cup of hot chocolate as you curve your way through some of our nation's most beautiful mountain ranges and explore the often-unseen nooks and crannies of the forests, canyons, gorges, and more that come alive with winter flora and fauna. If you're lucky, you just might book a ticket on a snowfall day, when the path of many of these rail journeys begins to resemble the North Pole more than the U.S. Make the most of this chilly season and buy a ticket for one (or two, or more!) of these 13 most breathtaking winter train rides across America.
The Cascade Canyon Winter Train
See the Rocky Mountains like never before on this old-school steam train journey. Located in Colorado, this trip departs from Durango Depot and carries passengers through the thickets of the San Juan National Forest, along the rushing waters of the Animas River, and finally drops you off at the picturesque Cascade Canyon.
While a train ride through these natural wonders is lush at any time of the year, a winter excursion is when this part of the southwest truly comes alive. And with the seats of the Cascade Canyon Winter Train heated, you'll be in for an especially snug journey as you survey the rocky crags and breathtaking gorges dusted with snow all without breaking a single goosebumps. Plus, all carriages on the Cascade Canyon Winter Train have a concession car, meaning that you and your loved ones can enjoy a seasonal peppermint or gingerbread treat while pretending that you're ascending the mountains to Santa's workshop.
The California Zephyr
This breathtakingly beautiful destination in California is the starting point for one of America's best winter rail journeys. Departing from San Francisco, the train known as the California Zephyr will take you through the snowy Sierra Nevada mountains, climb down to Lake Tahoe, and — if you choose to stay on the whole way — will cross state lines to drop you off in the Windy City of Chicago, Illinois.
Winter is peak time to ride the Zephyr, as these mountain peaks are transformed into a skier's paradise. There's also no better time to glide along Lake Tahoe, where the crisp, clear air of the frosty season means the crags above reflect perfectly on the water's surface like a mirror. And the history buffs out there will delight in cutting straight through the Donner Pass — that fateful mountain trail that stands 7,000 feet high where the infamous Donner Party became trapped due to a snowstorm in 1846–47.
Buckle in, too, as the entirety of this train journey will take two whole days. From the tranquil plains of Nebraska to the powdered cliffs above Salt Lake City, this cross-state journey was curated with true adventurers in mind who are interested in seeing those hidden jewels of the country that are only viewable from a train window.
The Grand Canyon Railway Polar Express
The Grand Canyon is known for its arid atmosphere and red rock beauty in the summertime, but the best way to see this iconic National Park in the winter is through the windows of the Grand Canyon Railway Polar Express. With train carriages lit up with neon green, red, and gold, this family-friendly journey zips through the moonlit hills of Williams, Arizona before arriving at a decidedly warmer-than-expected "North Pole."
An actor dressed as Santa Claus will be waiting with his reindeer with souvenir gifts, hot chocolate, and chocolate chip cookies for your little ones to receive as they climb off the old-school steam engine, making it an especially memorable experience outside of the gorgeous in-transit views. The entire trip, there and back, also only lasts around 90 minutes and includes a discount for children aged 2-15, making it an easy and accessible night out for the whole family. Despite its reputation for desert vibes, the Grand Canyon does receive several inches of snow on average in the winter, and you just might be lucky enough to set off on a night of flurries.
The Empire Builder
Channel your inner cowboy with this adventure through the American West. Setting off from Chicago, you can expect to steal views of untouched snowscapes, the crags and peaks of Glacier National Park, and the glittering lights of Midwest skylines on Amtrak's Empire Builder Train. A highlight of the journey will be spotting parts of the Lewis and Clark trail, the historic path that those rugged journeymen explored alongside their Native American guide, Sacagawea, in the 1800s.
From there, the wilderness will stretch out before you, with trees powdered in snow and plains iced like Christmas cookies, as the Empire Builder speeds across state lines. Natural wonders along the route include the Mississippi River, the city lights of Minneapolis, and the Gassman Coulee Trestle Bridge nestled in North Dakota. At the end of the journey, you will arrive safely in the misty state of Washington.
You can climb off the train at stops along the way to explore each city in detail, or you can just kick back and watch the winter landscapes roll by with a mug of mulled wine or a good, seasonal book — maybe a novel by the great Western writer Larry McMurtry? For this venturesome journey, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more suitable genre than a Western.
Alaska's Aurora Winter Train
The closest thing America has to a true winter wonderland is the state of Alaska. With glacial peaks, frozen lakes, and prime Northern Lights viewing spots, you won't find a journey more perfect for the holiday season than the strikingly yellow Alaska's Aurora Winter Train. With its canary-bright exterior, the Aurora Winter Train has been constructed with your photo ops in mind.
The only thing that could make an image of the locomotive's yellow facade against the driven snow more gorgeous is your smiling face against the train's large picture windows. Keep an eye out for the sight of a moose along the rushing waters of the Susitna River, or safely watch bears in their natural habitat all from the comfort of a warm railcar. The next best thing other than these wilderness sights? The onboard dining. Enjoy authentic Alaskan seafood and winter snacks along the Aurora Winter Train, making for a pristine snow-dotted adventure.
The Vermonter
If you're more interested in New England charm than glacial sites, you will want to add a ticket on Amtrak's Vermonter train to your cart immediately. Departing from Washington D.C. and heading northward, this train cuts through the valleys and hills of Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and New York City before depositing you in prime ski country in northern Vermont.
Known for its artisanal coffee roasters, apple orchards, and colonial architecture, winter in New England for a holiday like no other. You'll feel as if you've stepped into the world of a vintage Christmas card as you speed past snow-covered church steeples, colorful cottages, and stunning farmland. Highlights of the Vermonter's journey include over 100 covered bridges, sweeping views of the Connecticut River, as well as peeks of the Green Mountain National Forest, and the peak of Hunger Mountain in Waterbury, Vermont.
If you stay on for the whole journey, you're in for a 13-hour trip, but the unique views of small-town America and the built-in cafe that serves ginger drinks, warm spiced bourbon, and other seasonal drinks will keep you relaxed for the entire duration.
The Adirondack Train
Experience New York's iconic Hudson Valley like never before on Amtrak's Adirondack train. This evergreen-dotted journey starts in the Big Apple and carries you all the way across the Canadian border into the frosty city of Montreal. You better brush up on your French, too, as Montreal is second only to Paris when it comes to the world's biggest French-speaking cities.
This cross-country train ride offers prime views of North America's winter scenery and a rare cultural exchange. Traveling from America to Canada, you can experience a New York slice and authentic, warming poutine all in the same trip. As you curve through the snowy gorges and mountains of the American-Canadian border, keep your eye out for sights such as the shores of Lake Champlain and Hudson Valley highlands like the fantastically-named Storm King Mountain, Peekamoose Mountain, Anthony's Nose, and more.
In the winter, these peaks become coated in snow and rise up into the crisp, blue skies like something out of an oil painting, and it's a ticket on the Adirondack that sets you right in the middle of the cold season splendor. So grab your camera and Google Translate, as this international journey out of America is one of the most culturally and visually rich winter getaways the nation has to offer!
The Ethan Allen Express
Looking for a perfect mix of a city Christmas and small-town winter charm? Look no further than the Ethan Allan Express, as this Amtrak train will carry you all the way from the glitzy streets of Manhattan to the quiet Vermont countryside. Dropping you off in Burlington, Vermont, there are plenty of farm towns and "Stars Hollow" lookalikes along the way that will make for an ideal cozy vacation for "Gilmore Girls" lovers and New England dreamers alike.
Pack your comfiest cardigan and a long Agatha Christie novel — perhaps "Murder on the Orient Express?" — for this 7-hour journey through the northern outskirts of the country. Keep an eye out for the scenic vistas of the region's hidden gems like the rushing waters of the Hudson River and the powdered ski mountains of Rutland, Vermont — a rare American winter destination that will make you feel as if you've been transported to the picturesque Swiss Alps.
Not to mention the towns along the way that are so small they are considered "hamlets." From Fort Edward, New York to Rhinecliff, New York these cottage-dotted towns will give you a real glimmer of Old World village life. Long, quiet, and calming, there's no better way to see America in the frosty season than this meditative journey through these northeastern states.
The Pocono Winter Wonderland Express
If you're looking to travel in December, the most memorable Christmas-themed railway journey you can hop on is the Pocono Winter Wonderland Express. Located in the famous Pennsylvanian mountain range, this winding winter path will take you through the northern crags and forests where you can take a peek out the window to see the frozen surface of the Lackawaxen River, primed for ice skaters, and the dramatic cliffside that looks down unto the valley.
The 1.5-hour-long journey is ideal for families with small children, as it's long enough for you and your brood to get an authentic North Pole experience without testing your little ones' patience. It's a comfortable ride, too, as the Pocono Winter Wonderland Express ensures that passengers will be treated to heated carriages and restrooms on board. So whether you're traveling with children or just looking to ignite your inner child by exploring a true snowglobe-esque environment, this joyride through the Poconos will be an unforgettable winter escape.
The Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway
This iconic red railway runs year-round, but the best time to sightsee on the Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway is undoubtedly the frosty season. Ascending to over 14,000 feet to the top of Pikes Peak, this mind-bending journey will allow passengers to spot wildlife such as foxes, coyotes, elk, bighorn sheep, and more as the critters flourish in the Colorado chill.
There's a sweet patriotic story behind this centuries-old train, too, as legend has it that writer Katharine Lee Bates was inspired by her journey on the Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway in 1893 to write the poem that would eventually become "America the Beautiful." Follow in the footsteps (or rail tracks?) of history by booking a ticket for yourself. If you travel in the winter months, you'll be treated to miles of snow-covered canyons and icy crags like Englemann Canyon and Diamond Rock, not to mention the oh-so-Christmasy views of Colorado blue spruce trees and Bristlecone pines, some of which are believed to be over 2,000 years old!
For an immersive experience, take advantage of the easy, seasonal treats offered in transit, such as roasted cinnamon glazed nuts, frozen fruit bars, ice cream, and local Colorado snacks like unique trail mixes. While the steep climb may not be for the faint of heart, these sweet offerings, paired with the distinctive regional views, make the Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway an unmissable rail journey for the wintertime.
The Conway Scenic Railroad's Snow Trains
Tucked away along the edge of the White Mountains in northern New Hampshire, the Conway Scenic Railroad is a snow lover's dream come true. The aptly named "Snow Train" is a perfect choice for anyone looking for a taste of old-school America with a dash of flawless, frosty views. An alternative seasonal train titled "Winter at Crawford" takes a different, but no less scenic, route through the peaks and valleys.
Passengers have choices at Conway. The Snow Train is ideal for families and passengers with small children, as this pocket-sized journey lasts only 80 minutes and acts as a "greatest hits" preview of the White Mountains' most powdery hills. "Winter at Crawford," on the other hand, is a four-hour journey and is curated with history buffs and real snow enthusiasts in mind.
Fans of "A Christmas Story" and midcentury American glamour will delight in knowing that the Conway Scenic's steam engines date from the 1950s, offering a taste of a bygone way of life. And with glass-topped domes installed in the cabins of the "Winter at Crawford" trains, passengers will be able to gain unique views of the forests in the Mount Washington Valley, decades-old viaducts, and snowy crags buried under pristine snow. No matter which train journey you choose, though, this New Hampshire railway is a perfect option for an all-encompassing hibernal getaway.
Verde Canyon's Christmas Train
Explore Arizona's beauty at this underrated town with views like Sedona and natural landmarks perfect for a winter getaway. Traveling roundtrip from Clarkdale to Perkinsville, a trip on Verde Canyon Railroad's time-honored Christmas Train will introduce you to a different kind of winter landscape. Red rocks, cacti, and cliffs dusted with snow await you, not to mention the rushing emerald waters of the Verde River and ancient Native American ruins nestled inside the canyon.
Lasting four hours, you'll want to keep your camera ready as this lengthy Christmas trail is full of surprises. You'll chug along over scenic bridges and tunnels, with one stand-out tunnel stretching out over 730 feet, having been carved by hand through pounds of solid rock in the 1900s. You won't be without your shots of evergreen trees, either. Burrowed between the Prescott National Forest and the Coconino National Forest — two of Arizona's rare, protected sanctuaries — this combination of forested views and rolling desert hills makes up only 2% of the state's landscape.
The onboard amenities add to the Christmas magic as well, with passengers treated to a sweet hum of Christmas music the whole way. Each carriage includes comfortable, sofa-like seats and panoramic windows. Still, if you're traveling with your family and looking for a premier, private experience you have the option of booking a private Caboose where you and your loved ones can enjoy the views and the jolly tunes in peace.
The Great Smoky Mountains Railroad
Enter the Smoky Mountain through a wildly underrated route. For those stationed in the southern states, it won't be a long journey to Bryson City, North Carolina where you can climb aboard the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad Depot. Here, you can relish lush, wintry views of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Nantahala National Forest, Fontana Lake, and more.
Nicknamed the "Steam of the Smokies," this old-school steam-powered engine operates year-round but transforms every holiday season into The Polar Express Train Ride, perfect for families who are looking for a unique way to experience the frosty season. Lasting just over 1 hour, this short and sweet excursion dips into the forested hills where Santa Claus himself is waiting to climb aboard. With hot chocolate served onboard and jingle bell-type tunes playing over the speakers, this is an outing your little ones won't soon forget.
Even better? Santa of the Smoky Mountains will gift each child aboard the train their own special sleigh bell cast in sparkling silver. Kids will feel as if they've been transported directly into the plot of "The Polar Express" movie, while parents can luxuriate in the breathtaking scenes of mountainous rivers, vintage train trestles, and over 200 species of birds and 100 species of fish and animals — including the majestic black bear that is iconic to the region! With approximately two bears per square mile, you're almost guaranteed to spot one of these amazing fuzzy creatures.
Methodology
To curate this article, we turned to travel blogs, expert reviews, and winter photography to pinpoint America's train routes that offer the best winter railroad experiences, including views of snow-draped mountains, evergreen forests, sparkling frozen lakes, and more. Climate data also helped us narrow down the best months for experiencing these landscapes at their peak, with insights from travel experts highlighting those extra special routes that not only offer amazing wintry views but also offer special deals and amenities like heated seats, hot chocolate, mulled wine, and other seasonal treats for passengers. The result? A sparkling and carefully selected list of train journeys that offer the most memorable views of America's winter beauty.