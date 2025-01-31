Egypt's Largest Amusement Park Has Ancient Wonders And Adventurous Thrills With Pyramid Views

There are so many amazing amusement parks in the U.S. that aren't Disney World, but even these places pale in comparison to some parks around the world that also come with incredible views. And there's one amusement park that can not only offer you a thrill ride but also comes with a view of one of the wonders of the ancient world. Dream Park, in Giza, near Cairo, is Egypt's largest amusement park and is in a perfect area for tourists to easily access the park and see the desert scenery (including the Pyramids of Giza) in the distance. Be forewarned that the best views will probably be at the top of a rollercoaster just before you hit a scream-inducing drop.

While there can be some dangers to be aware of when visiting Cairo, a trip to Giza and Dream Park is quite simple since both attractions are close to each other and in a major tourist area. The park is located a little over half an hour from the center of Cairo and only about 20 minutes from the Giza Necropolis complex. Keep in mind that Cairo is an extremely busy city, so it's best for international visitors to get a taxi or rideshare when they're in the city, or opt to take the local metro or bus when trying to get around. Visiting Dream Park requires purchasing a ticket, and the park has different tiers for entry, with the most expensive ticket including rides on the more thrilling roller coasters, and the lower tier tickets including milder rides and other attractions. Some attractions also cost extra to ride (or ride more than once).