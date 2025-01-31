Egypt's Largest Amusement Park Has Ancient Wonders And Adventurous Thrills With Pyramid Views
There are so many amazing amusement parks in the U.S. that aren't Disney World, but even these places pale in comparison to some parks around the world that also come with incredible views. And there's one amusement park that can not only offer you a thrill ride but also comes with a view of one of the wonders of the ancient world. Dream Park, in Giza, near Cairo, is Egypt's largest amusement park and is in a perfect area for tourists to easily access the park and see the desert scenery (including the Pyramids of Giza) in the distance. Be forewarned that the best views will probably be at the top of a rollercoaster just before you hit a scream-inducing drop.
While there can be some dangers to be aware of when visiting Cairo, a trip to Giza and Dream Park is quite simple since both attractions are close to each other and in a major tourist area. The park is located a little over half an hour from the center of Cairo and only about 20 minutes from the Giza Necropolis complex. Keep in mind that Cairo is an extremely busy city, so it's best for international visitors to get a taxi or rideshare when they're in the city, or opt to take the local metro or bus when trying to get around. Visiting Dream Park requires purchasing a ticket, and the park has different tiers for entry, with the most expensive ticket including rides on the more thrilling roller coasters, and the lower tier tickets including milder rides and other attractions. Some attractions also cost extra to ride (or ride more than once).
Dream Park has plenty of thrill rides, fun, and excellent views
Dream Park is divided into sections with different themes, with "Movies," the "Ancient World," and "Tecno". Plus, there is also a children's area. The park has a few major roller coasters as well as smaller rides like a carousel, a Ferris wheel, swings, and attractions like bumper cars and water rides as well. There are also areas to get food, play video and carnival games, and watch performances. Visitors have noted, however, that the park is a little less organized than bigger parks like Disneyland and that the rules are fairly lax. However, the park is considered a fun and interesting place to spend the day and a good way to spend part of your trip in between cultural attractions in Giza and Cairo. Note that it is located in the desert, so keep in mind that the weather can be extremely hot and sunny and that visitors should prepare accordingly.
While the amusement park is a good time for travelers in Cairo, it's important to not miss out on the unique historical attractions as well. Naturally, most first-time visitors should check out the Pyramids of Giza up close, especially since adult tickets to visit only cost about 700 Egyptian pounds (around $14 USD) for international visitors. You can also find people selling rides on camels and horses around the area for extra cost. In Cairo, visitors should also take advantage of visiting the Egyptian Museum (and other museums in the city), the historical buildings and ancient sites like the Citadel, and shopping in the Khan el-Khalili market. If you're planning a trip to Egypt, be sure to venture out from Cairo and visit the vibrant gem (and a favorite of Rick Steves), Luxor, as well.