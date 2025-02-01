One Of Washington's Most Striking Roads Is Like Driving Right Through Mount Rainier National Park

The Mount Baker Scenic Byway — or State Route 542 — is a 57-mile-long road crossing some of Washington's most stunning landscapes. Starting in Bellingham, an underrated and charming city near Seattle, the byway offers travelers an unforgettable journey through forests, mountain peaks, and crystal-clear lakes. It's a true hidden gem in the Pacific Northwest, and it can remind travelers of the beauty of Mount Rainier, except there are almost no crowds blocking the view.

The road is great for experiencing the beauty of the North Cascade Range, Mount Shuksan, and, of course, the glaciers of Mount Baker, which stands at 10,781 feet high. But beyond the breathtaking views, the byway is also a haven for outdoor recreation such as hiking, wildlife photography, and winter sports.

It is also a place rich in history. Existing since the 1800s the route was used by loggers traversing the area. Nowadays, it has been designated as a National Forest Scenic Byway as the route passes through the Snoqualmie National Forest. With its towering waterfalls, snow-capped peaks, and vibrant wildflower fields, this scenic route is indeed a good alternative to Mount Rainier National Park.