The 'Adirondacks' Best-Kept Secret' Is A Tiny Town With Serene Lakes, Charming Shops, And Cozy Cabins
Inlet, an extremely small town in New York, has remained practically hidden by the great outdoors of the Adirondack Mountains. Dubbed "the Adirondacks' best-kept secret" by Travel + Leisure, it sits on the shores of Fourth Lake, surrounded by the 6 million acres of protected forests. Inlet offers its visitors and residents a wide variety of fun activities like outdoor and water sports, shopping and year round events. It's also an excellent place for folks who enjoy snowmobiling.
The town is also a great place for travelers to relax by the serene lakefront, enjoy historical and cozy cabins, or explore this friendly community. As a fun fact, Inlet's 355 residents set a Guinness Record after a remarkable feat of building a 3150-boat floating raft, earning it the name of "the little town that could." So if you're thinking about exploring the Adirondacks' majestic lakes, forests, and charming havens, the fun and beautiful Inlet is the perfect place to start.
Adventuring through tiny Inlet
Inlet is open for fun outdoor recreation all year round. You can hike through Rocky Mountain's 1-mile trail, eventually leading to amazing views of Fourth Lake. If you're up for more of a challenge, then you can attempt the 4-mile hike on the nearby Black Bear Mountain. This last one will provide you with great views of Blue Mountain and its quaint lake towns while Fern Park Recreation Area offers even more trails and loops for adventurous hikers.
You can also rent a boat at Rivett's marina and partake in other waterfront activities such as kayaking or paddling. During the winter months, Inlet becomes a huge destination for snowmobile enthusiasts as the town's trails connect with hundreds of others around the Adirondacks, making it a perfect destination for the sport.
And although Inlet's biggest attractions relate to the outdoors, there are also various shops along Main Street. They include a bike and gift shop called Pedals and Petals, a pet boutique, and an antique shop. Or you could enjoy an educational experience at the town's Historical Society. At Arrowhead Park you can find the town hall as well as a beach perfect for swimming. The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra performs at the park as part of Inlet's annual lakeside symphony held during the summer. Live music can be enjoyed here on Saturdaysas well.
Stay at historical cozy cabins or enjoy some of the best chicken wings in upstate New York
Inlet offers different types of cozy accommodations like lakefront cottages and cabins. For the most part, they don't stay open year round; however, The Woods Inn does. Located in a renovated historical building, the inn offers suites equipped with jacuzzis, a lakefront cottage, and a luxurious townhouse with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, perfect for large groups or traveling families.
Camp Cedar Spring is another great option for a cozy cabin stay. The property — rated with five stars on AirBnB — is located south of Inlet and has four bedrooms and two bathrooms accommodating around 12 guests. Other cottage options include the Forsell Cottages, Sunset Beach Cottages, and Boathouse on 7th Lake to name a few. Not all of these come fully equipped, so make sure to bring kitchen utensils, bed linens, and other supplies.
You'll find various places where you can enjoy a nice dinner at Inlet. In 2016, NYup.com highlighted Screamen Eagle's Buffalo wings as some of the absolute best in Upstate State New York." The eatery is a great option for dining out while enjoying some beer at their bar. Archie's Alley is another place to try if you're into vegan and gluten-free food. For those in search of something cheesy, Tony Harper's Pizza and Clam Shack is a nice family-friendly pizza joint. People with a sweet tooth can visit Mary's White Pine Bakery for fry cakes, donuts, and other goodies.