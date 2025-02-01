​​The 'Adirondacks' Best-Kept Secret' Is A Tiny Town With Serene Lakes, Charming Shops, And Cozy Cabins

Inlet is open for fun outdoor recreation all year round. You can hike through Rocky Mountain's 1-mile trail, eventually leading to amazing views of Fourth Lake. If you're up for more of a challenge, then you can attempt the 4-mile hike on the nearby Black Bear Mountain. This last one will provide you with great views of Blue Mountain and its quaint lake towns while Fern Park Recreation Area offers even more trails and loops for adventurous hikers.

You can also rent a boat at Rivett's marina and partake in other waterfront activities such as kayaking or paddling. During the winter months, Inlet becomes a huge destination for snowmobile enthusiasts as the town's trails connect with hundreds of others around the Adirondacks, making it a perfect destination for the sport.

And although Inlet's biggest attractions relate to the outdoors, there are also various shops along Main Street. They include a bike and gift shop called Pedals and Petals, a pet boutique, and an antique shop. Or you could enjoy an educational experience at the town's Historical Society. At Arrowhead Park you can find the town hall as well as a beach perfect for swimming. The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra performs at the park as part of Inlet's annual lakeside symphony held during the summer. Live music can be enjoyed here on Saturdaysas well.