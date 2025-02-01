The Tourist-Free Time To See One Of France's Most Scenic Fairytale Villages, Saint-Paul-De-Vence

There are plenty of medieval towns to explore in France, but Saint-Paul-de-Vence's quaint atmosphere and gorgeous views attract droves of visitors year after year. This village's charm pulls in a lot more tourists than you might expect, so your stroll along the ramparts can feel more like a busy commute, or the relaxing sound of the Grand Fountain can be drowned out by excited voices. If you're hoping for a more tranquil experience where you can really take the time to experience everything Saint-Paul-de-Vence has to offer, you might want to consider putting on a jacket and exploring the streets on a bright winter morning.

It's no secret that the best time to avoid crowds at tourist hotspots is first thing in the morning, but that's even more true at Saint-Paul-de-Vence. The village may be a draw in and of itself, but it is also located near French Riviera destinations like Nice and Cannes, gaining a reputation as the perfect scenic day trip. During the day, tourists take buses from nearby cities to explore the village, which means that the number of people on its narrow streets can quickly get out of hand. If you're there in the morning before they arrive or in the evening after they leave, you'll be able to get a more private experience. Coming during the off-season provides an even quieter experience.