A Sunny And Warm Airport Has Some Of The Worst Winter Flight Delays In America
Air travel has increased exponentially since travel shutdowns in 2020, with an estimated 5 billion passengers taking to the skies worldwide in 2024, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). But with this mega boom comes, of course, the complications of managing airline efficiency and operations. Between January and September 2024, the Bureau of Transportation reported that almost a quarter of all flights in the U.S. were either delayed or canceled.
While it's logical to think that airports affected by possible weather — think those spots with four distinct seasons, like New England, Detroit, or Minneapolis — would be the most impacted in terms of delays, that isn't necessarily the case. Surprisingly, a hot spot for delayed flights is a warm and sunny locale, even bearing the nickname "The Venice of America." Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Broward County, Florida, known by the airport code FLL, is only about 27 miles north of Miami International Airport. However, according to a 2024 LendingTree study, Miami only experienced a 21.4% rate of delayed flights during the winter, while Fort Lauderdale came in with 29% of winter flights delayed, the worst in the country.
Consistently ranked as one of the most delayed airports in the U.S. by data companies and even the FAA, Fort Lauderdale's consistent tardiness may be explained by the airlines that use the facility the most. FLL is a stop for many low-cost carriers who, on average, tend to experience more delays than legacy carriers. Spirit Airlines, a popular budget airline great for last-minute flights, was responsible for 31% of the over 24,000 delayed flights at the airport in 2024. Despite southern Florida's reputation for having the best sunny beaches, delays — both weather related and not — plague local airports.
The most delayed American airports
Fort Lauderdale isn't the only Florida airport afflicted by delays. Palm Beach International Airport experienced delays on 28.9% of its winter flights, and Orlando experienced a 27.8% delay rate, proving once again that a sunny and warm airport doesn't guarantee an on-time departure. In fact, LendingTree's data confirms that the top 10 airports with the highest winter delay rates are all in locations that don't typically have extreme weather. However, many airports in Texas, which has observed harsher winters in recent years, are adjusting to a new reality, as they find themselves among the most delayed in the country during the winter season. Houston's William P. Hobby ranked as the third-worst airport for delays with 28.8% of its flights suffering lags, while San Antonio International (28.2%), Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (27.7%), and Dallas Love Field (27.7%) were also highlighted.
While weather may be an explanation at Texan airports, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach don't typically have that excuse. But, besides hold-ups caused by low-cost carriers, it's possible that warm-climate airports might experience more winter delays simply because so many people are traveling through them to escape the cold. Then, if those departing from colder areas experience delays on their way to a warm locale, this can cause a ripple effect at their destination. Moreover, if inclement weather does occur, large airports, such as Miami International, and long-haul flights are given priority over the flights at mid-size airports such as Fort Lauderdale. So, in a sense, some reasons are out of the airport's control. However, Broward County's aviation department has worked with government agencies to improve its statistics and find solutions to help Fort Lauderdale's flights be more efficient. In the future, FLL may improve its numbers, but for now, be wary of connecting or flying through this otherwise delightfully sunny airport.