A Sunny And Warm Airport Has Some Of The Worst Winter Flight Delays In America

Air travel has increased exponentially since travel shutdowns in 2020, with an estimated 5 billion passengers taking to the skies worldwide in 2024, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). But with this mega boom comes, of course, the complications of managing airline efficiency and operations. Between January and September 2024, the Bureau of Transportation reported that almost a quarter of all flights in the U.S. were either delayed or canceled.

While it's logical to think that airports affected by possible weather — think those spots with four distinct seasons, like New England, Detroit, or Minneapolis — would be the most impacted in terms of delays, that isn't necessarily the case. Surprisingly, a hot spot for delayed flights is a warm and sunny locale, even bearing the nickname "The Venice of America." Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Broward County, Florida, known by the airport code FLL, is only about 27 miles north of Miami International Airport. However, according to a 2024 LendingTree study, Miami only experienced a 21.4% rate of delayed flights during the winter, while Fort Lauderdale came in with 29% of winter flights delayed, the worst in the country.

Consistently ranked as one of the most delayed airports in the U.S. by data companies and even the FAA, Fort Lauderdale's consistent tardiness may be explained by the airlines that use the facility the most. FLL is a stop for many low-cost carriers who, on average, tend to experience more delays than legacy carriers. Spirit Airlines, a popular budget airline great for last-minute flights, was responsible for 31% of the over 24,000 delayed flights at the airport in 2024. Despite southern Florida's reputation for having the best sunny beaches, delays — both weather related and not — plague local airports.