'World-Famous Fluorescent Rocks' Glow At One Of New Jersey's Most Underrated Interactive Museums

The Sterling Hill Mining Museum isn't just a collection of pretty, glow-in-the-dark rocks — it gives visitors an in-depth exploration of the mining industry in and around New Jersey across several rooms of exhibitions. Visitors get to embody the journey of the miners, exploring the tunnel that miners traversed to get to their positions, visiting the locker rooms that many miners started their day in, and extensively learning about the processes of mining. Tours of the museum also include the Warren Museum of Fluorescence, which displays rows upon rows of neon colored minerals (over 700 specimens to be exact) for visitors to take in. The Zobel Hall Museum also offers exhibits on the miners and the other interesting objects located down in the mines, like dinosaur artifacts. In order to visit, all curious gem enthusiasts must take a guided tour. At $15 per person (at the time of writing) with discounted rates for seniors and children under 13, this underrated museum is also wallet friendly. No reservations are needed; simply show up and buy your ticket on site.

Previous visitors do suggest that this is as an activity best suited for older children, since the tour can run as long as two hours. The site can get really popular during certain times of the day, so be prepared for larger tour groups and potential crowds as well. The mines can also be cold, no matter the time of year, so bring an extra layer with you during your visit. All this to say, what visitors will take away from this visually stunning and information-packed experience will be an extensive and thorough insight into the mining world, its repercussions, and, of course, the rare minerals located within the mines.