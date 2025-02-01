'Mimosa Season' In The South Of France Is A Dazzling Golden Bloom Most Tourists Miss
The French Riviera has long been synonymous with azure waters and glamorous retreats. From Nice to Saint-Tropez, its iconic coastline attracts throngs of sun-seeking tourists each summer. In the French Riviera's off-season, beyond its star-studded beaches, the coastal stretch offers winter travelers a sunny climate without the summer crowds, uncovering a whole new world of beauty — including the enchanting mimosa season.
From January to mid-March, the Riviera comes alive with a golden glow as mimosas bloom across the hillsides. But don't confuse the flower with the brunch-favorite cocktail (although the cocktail does take its name from the flower's vibrant yellow hue). These blossoms aren't just visually striking. They exude a warm, powdery scent that has inspired luxury perfumes like Yves Saint Laurent's Paris and Dolce & Gabbana's Velvet Mimosa.
Mimosa trees were first introduced to France from Australia in the mid-1800s. Thriving in the Mediterranean climate, they quickly spread across the Riviera, becoming a treasured part of local culture. Today, the mimosa is celebrated with festivals, flower parades, and local delicacies — the flowering mimosas are treated with equal celebration and reverence as the cherry blossoms in Japan. With its sunny scent and golden hues, mimosa season offers the perfect winter escape for travelers seeking a dose of warmth and wonder.
Follow the golden mimosa route
The mimosa route is an 80-mile journey that winds through some of the French Riviera's most dazzling landscapes, stretching from Bormes-les-Mimosas to Grasse. This picturesque trail is dotted with golden hillsides, charming hamlets, and vibrant events like flower festivals. It's a sensory feast of bright yellow blossoms against Mediterranean blue skies. Start your journey in Bormes-les-Mimosas, a medieval village perched on the foothills of a mountain. The town is named for its abundance of mimosa trees, which create a golden canopy in winter. In late February, Bormes hosts its famous flower parade, the Big Mimosa Corso, complete with flower-covered floats and a spirited "flower battle" to end the festivities.
As you continue along the route, you'll pass through postcard-worthy villages and discover some of Europe's best beaches, without the crowds of summer. Another highlight is Saint-Raphael, a town framed by the red volcanic peaks of the Esterel Massif. The striking contrast of rugged red rock and golden mimosa blooms is a sight to behold. Here, you'll find coastal hikes, serene gardens, and even a local delicacy: Mimosa-flavored chocolates by artisan chocolatier Didier Carrié.
Toward the route's end lies Tanneron, home to Europe's largest mimosa forest. This hamlet offers stunning views and access to the Fondurane biotope, a peaceful nature reserve perfect for a tranquil hike. Finally, the route concludes in Grasse, considered the perfume capital of the world. Wander the cobbled streets of its old town, lined with boutiques and strung with pink umbrellas. Stop by the International Perfume Museum to learn about mimosa's role in the perfume industry, or book a workshop at Molinard and create your very own mimosa-inspired scent.
How to make the most of mimosa season
To catch the mimosa trees at their peak, plan your visit between late January and mid-February. You may want to time your trip to catch the annual Mimosa Festival in Mandelieu-La-Napoule, just south of Grasse. This lively celebration, held in mid-February, spans several days and features parades, a children's carnival, exhibitions, and bustling markets. If you have trepidations about visiting in February, don't worry — the French Riviera's winter climate is mild, with winter temperatures warm enough to shed your coat and soak up the Mediterranean sun.
Beyond the festivals, there's no shortage of ways to immerse yourself in mimosa season. For accommodations, consider Hotel Residence les Bruyeres in Mandelieu-La-Napoule, offering scenic views of Esterel Massif and easy access to festival events. In Bormes-les-Mimosas, The Mirage combines Mediterranean elegance with panoramic terraces perfect for enjoying the golden blooms. For dining, savor the region's Provençal flavors — and don't miss the chance to sample mimosettes, a mimosa-infused pastry, from Le Fournil du Logis in Pégomas, another stop along the mimosa route. As you sip a mimosa cocktail under the Riviera sun, surrounded by the brilliance of golden blooms, you'll wonder how this spectacular season remains one of the French Riviera's best-kept secrets.