Hidden In The Hills Of New Hampshire Is An Enchanting Little Red Cottage Serving Fresh Food

You can find Pickity Place tucked away on Nutting Hill Road. As you approach the 230-year-old house, a lush lawn coupled with gardens welcome you to the property, seamlessly blending historic charm with nature. The cottage seems to peek out almost shyly from behind a giant white ash tree that stands guard as if protecting it from the passage of time. It's no wonder that Elizabeth Orton Jones, the illustrator of the 1948 fable "Little Red Riding Hood: A Little Golden Book," used the cottage as inspiration for her drawings, particularly for "Grandmother's House."

In fact, in a kitschy move of life imitating art, one of the rooms at Pickity Place is decorated like the famed bedroom from the fairy tale and is complete with a wolf-like grandmother tucked tightly into the bed. You'll have your pick of three cozy dining rooms on the property for lunch though, and there you can delight in the kitchen's scrumptious eats — which have included visitor favorites such as rosemary focaccia with garden herb olive oil, Italian wedding soup, and salted caramel ice cream – all while taking in the country style decor. The dining rooms feature high-backed wooden chairs and tables draped in white tablecloths, rustic paintings framed by hanging dried herbs, and soft light from lamps covered with bell-shaped lamp shades.

You'll want to make a reservation as their five-course lunches are only served three times a day at 11:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 2 p.m., and costs $32.95 per person. The set meal price includes a refreshing drink such as a raspberry peach tea or seasonal lavender lemonade.