Hidden In The Hills Of New Hampshire Is An Enchanting Little Red Cottage Serving Fresh Food
The hills of Southern New Hampshire are an idyllic region where classic New England foliage like hemlocks and white pines flourish and fairytale-worthy creatures like white-tailed deer, monarch butterflies, and American Robins dash, flit, and flutter about. Mason, New Hampshire, a tiny town tucked in the heart of the region, and typical for charming, picturesque New Hampshire towns, boasts delightful settings like Mann House – a lovely white manor set on a sprawling lawn and Gazebo on the Mason Town Green – an adorable gazebo in a park suitable for a romantic postcard. Pickity Place, a literal fairytale-inspiring red cottage serving as both garden getaway and restaurant that offers only the freshest ingredients, is an enchanting cherry on top in this already charming New England town.
There you can explore their very own culinary gardens that are used in the unique, five-course herbal luncheons the restaurant serves. Fresh herbs and spices are picked daily from the garden and flavor the variety of delectable treats on their menu, ranging from starters like creamy broccoli and smoked gouda soup, to entrees like braised beef wellington to desserts like blueberry lemon cheesecake cupcakes. Their menus change monthly and never fail to dazzle visitors seeking to enjoy an unforgettable menu in a fable-worthy setting.
Pickity Place offers fine dining in an exquisite setting
You can find Pickity Place tucked away on Nutting Hill Road. As you approach the 230-year-old house, a lush lawn coupled with gardens welcome you to the property, seamlessly blending historic charm with nature. The cottage seems to peek out almost shyly from behind a giant white ash tree that stands guard as if protecting it from the passage of time. It's no wonder that Elizabeth Orton Jones, the illustrator of the 1948 fable "Little Red Riding Hood: A Little Golden Book," used the cottage as inspiration for her drawings, particularly for "Grandmother's House."
In fact, in a kitschy move of life imitating art, one of the rooms at Pickity Place is decorated like the famed bedroom from the fairy tale and is complete with a wolf-like grandmother tucked tightly into the bed. You'll have your pick of three cozy dining rooms on the property for lunch though, and there you can delight in the kitchen's scrumptious eats — which have included visitor favorites such as rosemary focaccia with garden herb olive oil, Italian wedding soup, and salted caramel ice cream – all while taking in the country style decor. The dining rooms feature high-backed wooden chairs and tables draped in white tablecloths, rustic paintings framed by hanging dried herbs, and soft light from lamps covered with bell-shaped lamp shades.
You'll want to make a reservation as their five-course lunches are only served three times a day at 11:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 2 p.m., and costs $32.95 per person. The set meal price includes a refreshing drink such as a raspberry peach tea or seasonal lavender lemonade.
Peruse the grounds at your leisure
The ten acres that comprise Pickity Place include brick-lined pathways that lead you through the lawn and garden where you are free to traipse around at your leisure. There are signs that instruct guests to 'please handle the herbs,' and with the gardens donning pretty names like "Butterfly," "Silver," and "Moonlight," visitors may not be able to resist. Take a moment to take a deep whiff of the aromatic herbs growing there such as basil, English lavender, and nasturtium — a peppery-tasting plant with flame-colored flowers.
For a chance to take some of these wonderful seasonings home, head to the herb shop where items line the shelves in neatly arranged packages. The selection varies from lighter spices like apple pie spice and allspice berries – in case you have a hankering for a mouth-watering American apple pie – to heavier seasonings like :Little Red's Kickin' Chili," their recommended go-to for spicing up homemade chili. The prices are reasonable, never exceeding $9, but if your pockets are a bit deeper you can select a gift or memento such as a Pickity Place mug, a 1,000-piece puzzle depicting the property, or a plush toy named after their resident cat, Poppy.
However you choose to enjoy Pickity Place, there will be no shortage of idyllic, nature-inspired moments to take in, from the garden-fresh dishes to the pretty grounds, to the herbal products and endearing gifts.