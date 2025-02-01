Retro Movies Meet Hilly Views At This New Hampshire Drive-In Experience Under The Stars

Nestled just north of the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border — about an hour from the charming, under-the-radar riverfront town of Peterborough — is the Northfield Drive-in, a venerable outdoor cinema that has been delighting audiences since its opening in August 1948. This traditional establishment is one of fewer than 20 drive-in theaters still operating across New England, and boasts an 80 feet wide and 54 feet high screen that was rebuilt in 1951 after a hurricane tore through the region.

Today, Northfield Drive-in stands as a nostalgic throwback to a bygone era. Not only is it a local icon of longevity, but it also remains a lovingly family-run establishment. Owners Steve and Julia Wiggin call the cinema home, literally living on the grounds as they oversee daily operations. Beyond maintaining the screen, schedule, and concession stand, the Wiggins curate a popular menu serving veggie burgers, sweet potato fries, mozzarella sticks, 6-ounce patty cheeseburgers, and the guest-favorite fried dough.

It's important to support this independent business if you visit the area because the Wiggins pay taxes in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The screen may be in New Hampshire, but the wider property stretches over the state line, which bisects a region of beautiful forests, rivers, and rolling hills.