Retro Movies Meet Hilly Views At This New Hampshire Drive-In Experience Under The Stars
Nestled just north of the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border — about an hour from the charming, under-the-radar riverfront town of Peterborough — is the Northfield Drive-in, a venerable outdoor cinema that has been delighting audiences since its opening in August 1948. This traditional establishment is one of fewer than 20 drive-in theaters still operating across New England, and boasts an 80 feet wide and 54 feet high screen that was rebuilt in 1951 after a hurricane tore through the region.
Today, Northfield Drive-in stands as a nostalgic throwback to a bygone era. Not only is it a local icon of longevity, but it also remains a lovingly family-run establishment. Owners Steve and Julia Wiggin call the cinema home, literally living on the grounds as they oversee daily operations. Beyond maintaining the screen, schedule, and concession stand, the Wiggins curate a popular menu serving veggie burgers, sweet potato fries, mozzarella sticks, 6-ounce patty cheeseburgers, and the guest-favorite fried dough.
It's important to support this independent business if you visit the area because the Wiggins pay taxes in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The screen may be in New Hampshire, but the wider property stretches over the state line, which bisects a region of beautiful forests, rivers, and rolling hills.
Retro movies at the Northfield Drive-in
In keeping with its long history, Northfield Drive-in offers a double feature format that balances modern movie programs with occasional classic films. For example, at the end of the 2024 season, there was a double feature of "Harold and the Purple Crayon," a modern family comedy starring Zachary Levi, and "American Graffiti," the classic coming-of-age dramedy George Lucas directed in 1973 before he took the reins of the "Star Wars" franchise. This showing was part of Hot Rod Weekend, which invited motorists with classic cars over 40 years old to attend on Friday night for free.
It's good to know Northfield's rules and customs, as this isn't your normal movie theater. Most important to note is that Northfield Drive-in is open seasonally. Opening and closing dates vary year-to-year, but typically run from early summer to early fall. The gates and concessions open at 6:30 p.m. and movies start after dark. Please note that it is cash only at both the gate and the concession stand. Prices are $13 for those 15 and above and $7 for ages 6 to 14. Infants and children under 6 are free.
Rolling hills and flowing rivers
Northfield Drive-in sits among the most verdant regions of the United States. The nearby Satan's Kingdom Wildlife Management Area — named after a historic wildfire — is an 1,800-acre refuge of woods, swamps, streams, trails, and hiking paths that are much more mellow than the incendiary name suggests.
The Connecticut River flows past the cinema. Visitors can board river cruises just south of Northfield, embarking on peaceful journeys through soothing New England beauty. The riverboat Heritage, a 44-seat vessel, operates Wednesday through Sunday, running from June to October. The narrated journey is 12 miles long and lasts roughly one and a half hours.
Just two and a half hours upstate are the small towns of Lincoln and Franconia, which are some of the best places in the country to see fall foliage. These towns are part of the wider region that includes Franconia Notch State Park, White Mountain National Forest, and the beautiful but deadly Mount Washington — the highest peak in New England.