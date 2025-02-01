A Stress-Free East Timor Island Is An 'Untouched Ecotourism Gem' With White Sugar-Sand Beaches

To step foot on Ataúro Island's soft sands is to take a trip back in time. Locals still practice a traditional way of life that has been passed down over generations, and things move slowly here — you're on island time, after all. Walk down endless stretches of sugar-white shoreline fringed with verdant palm trees, feel the tropical sunshine on your skin, and take in the scent of sea salt. This is your vacation spot in paradise.

Ataúro Island can be found in Timor-Leste, which gained independence from Indonesia in 2002. It's located among the stunning islands of Southeast Asia, just 15 miles off the Timorese mainland and 22 miles from the capital, Dili. Referred to as "the untouched ecotourism gem of Southeast Asia" by Ataúro's tourism board, this island offers everything a traveler needs for an escape into nature: lush forests, towering mountains, freshwater springs, and an abundance of wildlife. But the coral reefs encircling the island are the real star of the show. Timor-Leste is part of the Coral Triangle, a marine area spanning 2.3 million square miles across six countries, containing 76% of the world's coral species. A 2016 research project by Conservation International on Ataúro Island's reefs revealed that one site alone had a record 642 species, some of them rare or entirely new. As a result, these reefs were designated the world's most biodiverse.

And while there's a spectacular array of vibrant coral and marine life to feast your eyes on below the water, the pristine beaches above the water shouldn't be overlooked either. So, whether you're looking to dive or become a professional beach bum, Ataúro's understated beauty and wide range of activities for island fun won't fail to impress.