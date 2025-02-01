A Beautiful Japanese Island Tourists Love Visiting To Feed Rabbits Has A Terrifying Secret Past

To get to Ōkunoshima , take a taxi from Hiroshima City to Tadanoumi Port, where you can catch a ferry for the 15-minute ride to the island. At the port, you can purchase rabbit food to bring along, which is highly recommended if you want to win over the bunnies. The island has one hotel: Kyukamura Ohkunoshima. You can rent a bike from the hotel to explore the island, but since it's quite small, walking is also easily doable. For instance, it takes 25 minutes to walk from Ōkunoshima Beach at the southern end to the Nagaura Gas Storage Site in the north.

The rabbits are undoubtedly Ōkunoshima's star attraction. They're unafraid of humans and will eagerly approach visitors for food, creating plenty of opportunities for close-up encounters. However, there are a few rules to keep in mind: Don't try to pick them up (they're not fans of being held), avoid feeding them on roads, and stick to rabbit-safe snacks. If you're biking or driving, keep an eye out to avoid harming them.

Beyond the bunnies, Ōkunoshima's natural beauty is another highlight. The island is trimmed with scenic trails, and its beaches are perfect for relaxing. Plan your visit around the best times to visit Japan for ideal weather. The beach closest to the hotel has shower rooms and snack vendors during the summer months. Dining options are limited, so plan to eat at the hotel's restaurant or grab a bite at the Rabbit Café & Gift Shop near the ferry port, where you can also enjoy ice cream and pick up some bunny-themed souvenirs. Come for the rabbits, stay for the history, and leave marveling at the strange duality of the island where bunnies playfully hop along the echoes of a darker past.