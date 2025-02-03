The Time Of Year That's Getting Worse And Worse To Visit Florida If You Hate Crowds

There are times in Florida when everywhere you go is a picture of perfection. During the very beginning of fall (before November) and early spring, as well as late Spring after Spring Break, you can experience outstanding weather. The crowds will begin to ramp up and later taper off, so you can still get that big city feeling and enjoy people-watching on the beach as the sun hits you. Although perfect on the outside, this time of year may not be so kind to your bank account. While this is a popular time to vacation in the Sunshine State, prices increase.

If you like to avoid crowds completely and lower the price of travel, you should come to Florida during the summertime. The hot weather shies away tourists who aren't used to it, and beaches have tons of room to relax. Summer is also when hurricane season begins, so more people want to avoid the unpredictability of Mother Nature, particularly from August through October when storms are at their most common. This reason alone makes prices cheaper. However, one thing is for sure: If you want to visit the theme parks, it's rare to have to worry about what happens to local amusement parks when it snows. The good news is that you can go to Florida whenever your heart desires. It just depends on the kind of traveler you are, what you like to do, and whether you can deal with other tourists.