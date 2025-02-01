The World's Fastest Coaster Offers An Unbelievably Exhilarating Ride At A Theme Park In Abu Dhabi

Opulence is the name of the game in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This Middle Eastern country is home to a luxurious airport with the largest first-class lounge in the world as well as the awe-inspiring Global Village, a unique multicultural entertainment destination. Although both of the previously-mentioned attractions can be found in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, the UAE's capital, also has plenty of things to do and see. This city even holds an incredible honor: possessing the world's fastest coaster, Formula Rossa. You'll find this record breaking coaster at Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Open since 2010, the Formula Rossa will have passengers experiencing speeds of 149.1 miles per hour. However, this is not a gradual acceleration and the roller coaster reaches the maximum speed within the first five seconds of its exhilarating journey. As Claus Frimand, Ferrari World's former general manager once explained in a video on YouTube, the Formula Rossa was designed, "to bring the sensation to people of what a Formula One driver is experiencing."

With that in mind, passengers are strapped into a train that was modeled after vehicles from the Italian carmaker's Formula One team, Scuderia Ferrari. While Ferrari World is an indoor theme park, Formula Rossa's track is mostly outdoors. Almost immediately upon launching, passengers are provided with astounding aerial views as they rise to 170 feet. These panoramic vistas might or might not be hard to enjoy among all the screams of your fellow passengers that were brave enough to take on the Formula Rossa.