The World's Fastest Coaster Offers An Unbelievably Exhilarating Ride At A Theme Park In Abu Dhabi
Opulence is the name of the game in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This Middle Eastern country is home to a luxurious airport with the largest first-class lounge in the world as well as the awe-inspiring Global Village, a unique multicultural entertainment destination. Although both of the previously-mentioned attractions can be found in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, the UAE's capital, also has plenty of things to do and see. This city even holds an incredible honor: possessing the world's fastest coaster, Formula Rossa. You'll find this record breaking coaster at Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
Open since 2010, the Formula Rossa will have passengers experiencing speeds of 149.1 miles per hour. However, this is not a gradual acceleration and the roller coaster reaches the maximum speed within the first five seconds of its exhilarating journey. As Claus Frimand, Ferrari World's former general manager once explained in a video on YouTube, the Formula Rossa was designed, "to bring the sensation to people of what a Formula One driver is experiencing."
With that in mind, passengers are strapped into a train that was modeled after vehicles from the Italian carmaker's Formula One team, Scuderia Ferrari. While Ferrari World is an indoor theme park, Formula Rossa's track is mostly outdoors. Almost immediately upon launching, passengers are provided with astounding aerial views as they rise to 170 feet. These panoramic vistas might or might not be hard to enjoy among all the screams of your fellow passengers that were brave enough to take on the Formula Rossa.
What you need to know before riding Formula Rossa
Needless to say, Formula Rossa is not for everyone. However, if you want to experience the world's fastest roller coaster, there are some things to keep in mind. Firstly, this spine-tingling adventure lasts less than two minutes. Despite its intense speed (courtesy of a hydraulic system similar to those used on airplanes), Formula Rossa's 1.4-mile-long track is relatively smooth. It features some twists and turns but there are no loops. That said, those who decide to tackle this mind-blowing ride will be given goggles to wear as a safety precaution. If that doesn't speak to the intensity of Formula Rossa, know that passengers will feel a 1.7 g-force when their train first blasts off.
But what does riding Formula Rossa feel like? As one reviewer on Tripadvisor explained, "The speed, the thrill — it's like being shot out of a rocket. 10/10, would ride Formula Rossa again (if my heart can handle it!)." One individual on Google also noted, "You can hardly close your mouth if you ride in the 1st row." Furthermore, several other reviewers on both platforms mentioned that Formula Rossa offers an unparalleled dose of adrenaline. Note that you must be at least 4 feet, 7 inches tall to ride this roller coaster. If you have little ones who don't meet this height requirement, Formula Rossa Junior, which travels at a little over 27 miles per hour, is available in the theme park's Family Zone.
More hair-raising rides at Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
Formula Rossa has made Ferrari World Yas Island in Abu Dhabi a bucket list destination among thrill-seekers. Nevertheless, there are also other coasters at the theme park that will delight any daredevil. Aside from the Formula Rossa, Flying Aces in the park's Italian Zone is a must-ride. Reaching speeds of over 74 miles per hour, it will have passengers soaring (and dropping) through the sky, going upside down, and experiencing airtime in a vintage-style plane. Impressively, Flying Aces has the highest non-inverted loop on the planet. Many Tripadvisor reviewers even say that this is their favorite attraction at Ferrari World.
In addition, there's Turbo Track in the Adventure Zone, which swiftly accelerates to 63 miles per hour, taking passengers from the inside of the park to the outside on a track that abruptly ends. Of course, this leads to the train rapidly descending backwards. In 2023, Ferrari World introduced Mission Ferrari in the Italian Zone. Although it only hits speeds of about 45 miles per hour, this 5D ride will take your breath away as you experience a sideways drop. In fact, this is the only coaster in the world to have this feature. Loops, special effects, and more also add to the rush.
Admission to Ferrari World can be purchased online. Take into account that Warner Bros. World and Seaworld are also located on Yas Island. Luckily, tickets that grant visitors access to multiple parks are available. If you found learning about Formula Rossa and Ferrari World's other incredible attractions entertaining, read about the world's longest roller coaster at this thrill-filled amusement park in Japan next.