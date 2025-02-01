The 'Queen City' Of Mississippi Is A History-Lover's Paradise Full Of Outdoor Adventure, Art, And Shops
The quaint city of Meridian is dubbed Mississippi's "Queen City" thanks to its connection with the Queen and Crescent railroads in the 1880s. What was once an old Southern railroad town in the heart of the Magnolia State is now a hip, arts-heavy community that boasts a vibrant downtown full of galleries, eateries, live music venues, and even a cocktail trail. With a bit of colorful Southern history on its tourism resume, as well as some very cool outdoor recreation assets for adventurous travelers, there's plenty to try along the South's I-20 corridor.
Situated just over 90 miles east of the state capital of Jackson and 90 miles south of Mississippi's "friendly city" with specialty shops and riverside trails, Columbus, Meridian is cloaked in typical Southern charm. Gorgeous live oak trees drape city streets, and the surrounding pine and hardwood forests give the city an evergreen look all year long. Its beating heart is the downtown district, which has come alive thanks to the renovation of a 19th-century theater into the impressive Mississippi State University (MSU) Riley Center for Education and the Performing Arts. When the gorgeous site opened in 2006, it sparked a downtown rejuvenation effort, complete with great boutique shops, a spunky nightlife scene, and some incredible dining options.
Spend a weekend exploring downtown Meridian
Your home base for a weekend in this surprising Southern cultural hub should be the Threefoot Hotel. As a converted 1920s Art Deco tower, it's the tallest in the downtown district. Rooms boast a stunning view of the city and the forested flatlands beyond. It's also home to the Boxcar, a hopping rooftop bar where visitors can take in a steamy Southern sunset. The Threefoot is centrally located, meaning downtown Meridian and its entertainment options are within an easy walk.
Foodies and cocktail lovers will be surprised by Meridian's culinary scene. The upscale eatery 6:01 Local is in the Threefoot Hotel and offers an incredible Southern menu. Amore, which occupies a restored Victorian mansion, is a hidden Italian ristorante with a traditional menu and an excellent bar. For those who want to explore the city's beverage culture, hop on Meridian's very own cocktail trail that'll take you from bars to breweries to tasting rooms throughout downtown. On a typically sticky Mississippi evening, a sip of the easy street cocktail, a crisp gin and citrus concoction from the Harvest Grill, might be the ideal inspiration for a night on the town.
For music lovers, the MSU Riley Center is home to frequent big-name performances, or the more intimate and historic Temple Theatre is a great place to catch a concert or a live act. On most weekend evenings, downtown Meridian hums with live music. While you can venture to bigger cities like Gulfport, the "Riviera of the South," Meridan's charm comes from its traditional Southern feel.
Adventurers can explore the surrounding lakes
Meridian is located in the heart of the South, where history, both significant and tragic, always seeps through the cracks. The city has honored the Civil Rights Movement with its historic Meridan Civil Rights Trail. The first half is walkable, with seven historical markers that start downtown and are within blocks of each other. During the Civil War, Meridian was largely destroyed in February 1864, and the Meridian Civil War Trail honors the tragic events of the nation's most divisive period.
While there are plenty of urban attractions, there are many activities to do outside. Bonita Lakes Park, situated just southeast of the city, offers fishing and boating on three distinct lakes, 3,300 acres of greenery, and miles of hiking, horseback, and biking trails. For something a bit more rural, anglers and boaters might like to check out Okatibbee Lake, which is home to some of the best bass, catfish, and crappy fishing in the state. It's located about 15 minutes north of the city and offers everything from old-school fishing camps to sandy swimming beaches.
Meridian is a pleasant surprise for visitors to this beautiful corner of Mississippi, and it offers a little something for everyone. This city is a great place to stop for a night or for a weekend escape. To visit another historic Mississippi gem, arts and outdoor recreation combine in one of Mississippi's oldest cities, Vicksburg.