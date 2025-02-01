The 'Queen City' Of Mississippi Is A History-Lover's Paradise Full Of Outdoor Adventure, Art, And Shops

Your home base for a weekend in this surprising Southern cultural hub should be the Threefoot Hotel. As a converted 1920s Art Deco tower, it's the tallest in the downtown district. Rooms boast a stunning view of the city and the forested flatlands beyond. It's also home to the Boxcar, a hopping rooftop bar where visitors can take in a steamy Southern sunset. The Threefoot is centrally located, meaning downtown Meridian and its entertainment options are within an easy walk.

Foodies and cocktail lovers will be surprised by Meridian's culinary scene. The upscale eatery 6:01 Local is in the Threefoot Hotel and offers an incredible Southern menu. Amore, which occupies a restored Victorian mansion, is a hidden Italian ristorante with a traditional menu and an excellent bar. For those who want to explore the city's beverage culture, hop on Meridian's very own cocktail trail that'll take you from bars to breweries to tasting rooms throughout downtown. On a typically sticky Mississippi evening, a sip of the easy street cocktail, a crisp gin and citrus concoction from the Harvest Grill, might be the ideal inspiration for a night on the town.

For music lovers, the MSU Riley Center is home to frequent big-name performances, or the more intimate and historic Temple Theatre is a great place to catch a concert or a live act. On most weekend evenings, downtown Meridian hums with live music. While you can venture to bigger cities like Gulfport, the "Riviera of the South," Meridan's charm comes from its traditional Southern feel.