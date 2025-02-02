Canada's 'Most Picturesque Coastal Village' Boasts Real Small Town Charm And Enchanting Seaside Beauty

Peggy's Cove offers an authentic glimpse into life in a tiny fishing village. With a population of just around 30 full-time residents, it's a place where time seems to stand still. The village is dotted with colorful homes, including the red Schoolhouse, a structure dating back to 1839. The village's oldest house was built in 1812 and is now an artisan craft store called Hags on the Hill, where visitors can browse handmade gifts and local artworks that reflect the area's heritage.

While the town is small, Peggy's Cove often bustles with visitors eager to see its most famous landmark: the Peggy's Cove Lighthouse. According to the Nova Scotia Lighthouse Preservation Society, this iconic lighthouse is the most famous in Canada, recognized for its elegant proportions, octagonal design, and bright red cupola. Perched on a bed of weathered granite with waves crashing below, the lighthouse has stood since 1915, replacing the original structure from 1868. Visitors who climb around the rocks may catch a glimpse of Halibut Rock at low tide, the site of a legendary shipwreck that left only one survivor: Peggy, the supposed namesake of the village.

Peggy's Cove offers plenty of attractions beyond its lighthouse. Stop by the Peggy of the Cove museum, where local artist Ivan Fraser brings the Peggy legend to life with historical artifacts and artwork housed in his childhood home. Wander the rocky shoreline to find unique spots like the Devil's Corner, where powerful waves spray dramatically against the cliffs, and the William E. deGarthe Memorial Monument, a stunning granite carving that honors Nova Scotia's fishermen. Around the village, rustic houses and cozy gift shops provide charming spots to explore, while the bay offers serene views to round out your visit.