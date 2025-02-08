Scenic Mountain Trails, Cute Cabins, And Picturesque Fishing Await At Oklahoma's Lakeside State Park
A quiet outdoor wonderland tucked into the edge of the Ozarks of eastern Oklahoma is the ideal weekend retreat from bustling Tulsa. Situated just over an hour southeast of the city, Greenleaf State Park is a beautiful lakeside retreat that's popular with anglers looking to tangle with bass, catfish, and sunfish. For hikers and mountain bikers, it features 18 miles of trails through the park's forests. Campers can choose between tent and RV sites or, for a more comfortable stay, pet-friendly cabins overlooking the lake.
Greenleaf State Park is one of Oklahoma's seven original state parks. Much of its infrastructure was originally constructed in the 1930s as part of the federal Works Progress Administration, giving the destination a bit of history to go along with its stellar outdoor assets. The nearest community is Braggs, Oklahoma, where basic supplies for a weekend in the park are just a five-minute drive away. While Greenleaf isn't the only getaway in Oklahoma's mountain region, which also boasts the beautiful Broken Bow Lake, it's easily one of the most scenic.
Greenleaf is an up-and-coming bass lake
Greenleaf Lake, where Greenleaf State Park is located, is a burgeoning bass fishery. In 2017, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, which manages the lake's fishery, stocked Florida-strain largemouth bass in the lake, hoping the fish would introduce their genes into the existing bass population. Florida largemouths get notoriously big, and can grow to more than 20 pounds. In addition to the lake's healthy bass population, anglers can also chase channel catfish, white and black crappy, and other sunfish.
One of the reasons Greenleaf Lake is popular with anglers is that motorized fishing boats are allowed, but other motorized watercraft, like jet skis, are not. This means anglers don't have to worry about other types of recreation on the water, and fishing is the primary pursuit for those visiting the lake. In addition to the lake, Greenleaf State Park offers a kids' pond, where children under the age of 16 can fish. Like Hochatown, another Oklahoma outdoor paradise, Greenleaf is a great option for anglers, with the Ozark scenery tough to beat.
There's more to do at the park than fish
For visitors to Greenleaf State Park, fishing is just part of the fun. For non-anglers, the park offers 18 miles of Ozark trails both for hikers and mountain bikers. The park also features a splash pad that the kids will love during the warmer months, volleyball and basketball courts, and an enclosed outdoor pavilion perfect for group or family gatherings. There's a designated swimming area on the lake, and the park also features a discovery center and an amphitheater for summertime events. Canoes, kayaks, and even fishing boats are available for rent at the park.
With plenty of camping space and over a dozen pet-friendly guest cabins, the park is ideal for visitors who want to come and stay for a few days. Some of the park's RV sites come with full 50 amp electric hookups. The park features a seasonal marina that includes a grill for outdoor cooking. While it may not be the luxurious Ozark wilderness resort Big Cedar Lodge, Greenleaf State Park offers an affordable option for city dwellers eager to get away from urban chaos. Not only is it just over an hour away from Tulsa, the park is only 53 miles northwest of Fort Smith on the Arkansas border. It's an excellent option for visitors looking for an adventure-filled retreat for days at a time.