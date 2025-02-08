Scenic Mountain Trails, Cute Cabins, And Picturesque Fishing Await At Oklahoma's Lakeside State Park

A quiet outdoor wonderland tucked into the edge of the Ozarks of eastern Oklahoma is the ideal weekend retreat from bustling Tulsa. Situated just over an hour southeast of the city, Greenleaf State Park is a beautiful lakeside retreat that's popular with anglers looking to tangle with bass, catfish, and sunfish. For hikers and mountain bikers, it features 18 miles of trails through the park's forests. Campers can choose between tent and RV sites or, for a more comfortable stay, pet-friendly cabins overlooking the lake.

Greenleaf State Park is one of Oklahoma's seven original state parks. Much of its infrastructure was originally constructed in the 1930s as part of the federal Works Progress Administration, giving the destination a bit of history to go along with its stellar outdoor assets. The nearest community is Braggs, Oklahoma, where basic supplies for a weekend in the park are just a five-minute drive away. While Greenleaf isn't the only getaway in Oklahoma's mountain region, which also boasts the beautiful Broken Bow Lake, it's easily one of the most scenic.