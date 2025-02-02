One Of Europe's More Affordable Beach Escapes Is An Uncrowded Lithuanian Gem Of Serene Bike Paths

Trying to find affordable beach destinations in Europe can sometimes seem like a thankless task. The most famous spots are usually either prohibitively expensive, like the Cote d'Azur or the Greek islands, or incredibly overcrowded, like the Costa del Sol or the Balearics. Even previously affordable and less crowded European beach destinations like Croatia or Portugal can be pricey these days, making it difficult to find hidden gems for a sun and sand escape.

So when you find an incredible, picturesque, budget-friendly European beach vacation spot, the temptation is to keep it to yourself. But Klaipėda, situated on Lithuania's Baltic coastline, is too exciting a find not to share. It might not be the most popular place to go for a summer vacation, but Lithuania is charm personified, and Klaipėda might just be the best value seaside destination you'll ever find.

From the secluded, empty beaches of the Curonian Spit and their serene bike paths to the exquisite half-timbered buildings of the German-influenced historic town center, Klaipėda combines Old World charm and tranquil stretches of pristine sand to create a charming, relaxed vacation destination. It is easily accessible by ferry from Germany and Sweden, and is about a three-hour drive from the international airport at Vilnius, which is an affordable, underrated gem of a city itself. And best of all, it is absurdly cheap — the average daily travel cost is less than $40.