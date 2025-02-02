Atlanta's 'Tiny Doors' Are Scattered Across The Vibrant City For A Free Interactive Scavenger Hunt

Tiny Doors ATL is rooted in the city's deep appreciation for street art. Atlanta, after all, is home to trendy neighborhoods like the art-filled Little Five Points, and Karen Anderson Singer saw an opportunity to add a touch of magic to these spaces. Each door reflects the unique character of its surroundings. As Singer explained to Southern Living, "I spend up to a year for each door, getting to know the architecture, colors, and most importantly, the spirit of the surrounding neighborhood."

It all began with Door #1 in the Krog Street Tunnel, a vibrant corridor of graffiti and street art. Since then, Singer has expanded the project across more than a dozen neighborhoods, embedding her miniature doors into tree trunks, brick walls, and graffiti-covered surfaces. These tiny installations are more than art — they're invitations to play. In fact, after the first door appeared, a passerby added tiny toy cats outside, turning it into a collaborative and imaginative site.

So, why doors? "Doors are a really great way to quickly access imagination," Singer shared in an interview with CBS. "It's about community, and interaction, and engagement." Wandering Atlanta to find these doors becomes an adventure of its own, with each discovery sparking a sense of curiosity. Even better, all Tiny Doors ATL installations on the scavenger hunt are free, public, and wheelchair accessible, making it an activity suitable for everyone.