One Of America's Best Art Districts Is A Trendy Chicago Corridor Known As A 'Living Urban Canvas'

For many travelers, art can often feel out of reach. Ticketed museums, exclusive galleries, and pricey performances can make engaging with art seem like an elite experience. While public art offers a way to bridge this gap, it's not without challenges. You can check out some of the best airports for public art, which showcase installations that are innovative but may be fleetingly appreciated due to their transient audiences. More initiatives in recent years, like the public Putnam County Mural Project in Indiana, prove that accessible art can thrive when integrated into communities.

Wabash Arts Corridor in Chicago's South Loop neighborhood is reimagining public art on a grand scale. Calling itself a "living urban canvas," this art district was established by Columbia College Chicago in 2013 to bring fresh art into the city's everyday spaces. With its free-to-access murals, performances, and installations, the corridor earned a spot on USA Today's list of top 10 U.S. arts districts. Exploring the Wabash Arts Corridor reveals the vibrancy of Chicago's art scene in a way that feels both intimate and expansive.