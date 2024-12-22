17 Gorgeous Churches You Must See In France
Before the French Revolution, at the end of the 1700s, the Catholic Church had a strong presence in France. By then, many monumental churches had been built all over the country, a symbol of the power of religion. Many of these impressive houses of worship continue to stand tall from Normandy in the north to Marseille in the south, even as the influence of the church has waned.
Some stand out for their dimensions while others were designed by globally renowned architects. What binds them all together is that they are all stunning in their own way. We scoured blogs to find churches that you can't afford to miss on your next trip to France. And in case you are wondering why many of them feature the words Notre Dame in their name, it's because that translates to the English "Our Lady," or "Our Mother," a reference to Mary, the mother of Christ.
Abbaye de Mont-Saint-Michel, Mont Saint-Michel
What makes this church stand out is its setting. It is located on an island and was built many centuries ago. The Unesco World Heritage site is a Gothic marvel, surrounded by sand banks at low tide, and almost looking like it's floating during high tide. The impressive structure has sturdy buttresses, and many spires, as well as a soaring central bell tower. The shape of the complex, which once housed monks, was tailored so that it could sit on the pointed rock below.
Below the church are crypts, and if you look carefully at the overall site, you might discern that the abbey is made up of a few separate buildings. The abbey has also been used as a military base during wars between the French and the English and once served as a prison. "Definitely don't miss this stunning location on your Normandy trip in France!" said a commenter on Google. "The views are amazing on every day you go."
Basilique du Sacré-Cœur de Montmartre, Paris
This is an iconic place of worship, situated on Montmartre Hill overlooking the most luxurious hotels in all of Paris. Its construction began in the late 1800s, and the building was finished in 1923. The building forms a cross, and four domes almost appear as sentries around the main soaring, tapered central dome. One part of Sacre-Coeur's ceiling features the most expansive mosaic in the country, more than 4,000 square feet in size.
The biggest bell in the country is also found there, weighing about 20 tons. Mixing Byzantine and Romanesque influences, Sacré-Coeur, which means "Sacred Heart," is more than just a church, it's also a hugely popular hangout spot. And it impressed this reviewer on Tripadvisor. "An absolutely gorgeous cathedral. You must walk around inside and take it all in. We also climbed to the roof which was incredible. Brilliant views and so fun to walk around."
Basilique Saint Pierre, Avignon
"Absolutely stunning gothic basilica with incredible carved wooden doors," beamed a contributor on Google. Built in the Middle Ages, this church in the heart of Avignon has a Provençal Gothic front. What is even more alluring, perhaps, are the entry doors, ornately carved and made out of walnut wood. They stand more than 12 feet high, and the main part of each door is like a sculpted work of art. On it, travelers will see winged cherubs, horned animals, and representations of fruits, all carved in three dimensions on the door's facade.
They represent a magisterial piece of woodworking, a set of doors that could feel right at home on display at a museum. The church's location on the cobblestoned Place Saint Pierre places it close to other key sites, like the Palais des Papes. Avignon was once an important center for the Catholic Church, the seat of the French pope in the Middle Ages.
Cathédrale de Bourges, Bourges
The soaring interiors make this church a spectacular sight. Bourges is also known as the old Roman city Avaricum, and a shrine has been located where the cathedral stands for almost 2,000 years. The current cathedral was completed in the 13th century and is a fine example of Gothic architecture. Of special note are the stained-glass windows, and the high ceiling above the nave. On the outside of the structure, flying buttresses add a dramatic element.
Back inside, visitors will find many sculptures on doors all around the church. The stained-glass windows, which are like a vertical art exhibit, were added all the way up to the 16th century. The combination of all these attributes certainly impressed this contributor on Google. "Photos cannot come close to describing how incredible this cathedral is, must be visited in person to fully appreciate its magnificence."
Cathédrale Notre-Dame, Reims
Recognized as a pre-eminent piece of Gothic architecture, the Cathédrale Notre-Dame is a Unesco World Heritage site. Such was its reputation, and execution of design, that the cathedral provided inspiration for other churches across Europe. The sculptures are a must-see — carvings that are enlivened by gold and silver accents. The iconic works include the Coronation of the Virgin, which sits on the central portal, and shows Mary receiving a crown from her son, Jesus Christ.
Coincidentally, or perhaps not, the cathedral has played host to more than 20 royal coronations. Next to the cathedral is the Palais du Tau. This is where the archbishop formerly lived and played a key role in the coronation ceremonies held in Reims. "The cathedral is phenomenal," remarked a visitor on Tripadvisor. "The interior can best be described as cavernous and beautiful. The stained glass is impressive as is the altar."
Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Laon, Laon
There is much to pore over at this cathedral, as a contributor on Google explained. "The numerous small side chapels have a serene simplicity but with intricate details around each entrance. Stained glass windows and ironmongery work are fantastic too." For sure the amazing stained glass windows will dazzle visitors, as will the overall building. Five towers soar high up to lend this cathedral its distinctive shape. What makes the church stand out even more is its setting on the top of a hill.
Step back and you will be able to marvel at the building's Gothic lines, and its towers, one of which is home to a large bell. Construction on this masterpiece was started in the 12th century, and it took about 50 years for the work to be completed. Laon resides in the northeast of France, about a two-hour drive from Paris.
Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Rouen, Rouen
For lovers of stained glass, this cathedral, Rick Steves's favorite Gothic cathedral, should not be missed. During a visit, travelers will see some truly impressive sections of colored glass, many of which recount a story. An example is the panel that relays the tale of Saint Julien l'Hospitalier. With the story unfurling across various sections of the glass, the fable shows passages where he meets with Christ, where he is tempted by the devil, and where he leaves to fight in a war.
But the stained glass isn't the sole star attraction, as this reviewer on Google noted. "There are many things to admire from the statues, carvings, small grotesque creatures and the interior space. The inside is awesome with an immense amount of space conveying the grandeur of heaven and earth by the medieval architects and builders." As is frequently found in churches, the cathedral's layout mimics the form of a cross. The interior space rises up about 100 feet, making this a grand spectacle.
Chapelle Notre-Dame-du-Haut, Ronchamp
"If you're a Le Corbusier fan, this is a MUST SEE," remarked a commenter on Google. The unique church was in fact designed by the renowned Swiss architect who lived in France for large parts of his life. What perhaps stands out is the church's irregular exterior, and sweeping, rising roof. It was built in 1950 and is located between the Jura and Vosges mountains peaks in the east of the country — close to Germany and Switzerland.
The walls aren't uniform, or linear, but rather are curved, and the roof's shape recreates the form of a crab's carapace. The chapel also dispenses with the traditional cross shape popular among many churches and cathedrals. Instead, the interior is one large space, broken up into separate sections by the clever use of light, and design. Of particular note are the box windows that allow light to pour in through the thick walls.
Eglise Saint Maurice, Lille
Expect intricate Gothic lines at this church with a towering spire. Located a short walk from Lille Flandres station, one of the main transit hubs in this vibrant French city with cobblestone streets, the church was a long time in the making. Work was started in the 1300s, and it was restored in the 1800s under the watchful eye of local architect Philippe Cannissié. "What a great church," declared a traveler on Tripadvisor. "So unique from the outside both in color and multiple spires. Inside beautiful stain[ed] glass windows." Along the western portion of the church, tourists will encounter a number of ornate sculptures.
They will also find opulent furnishings inside, as well as many paintings. Damage to the church in the two World Wars did lead to the replacement of some skylights, though. Among the highlights for travelers are the stained-glass skylights in the choir and nave area, and marble sculptures that commemorate a former duke.
La Basilique Notre-Dame de la Garde, Marseille
For one Google commenter, this church was the highlight of the trip. "This is definitely the most wonderful church that I have seen in Europe so far! Every detail is close to perfection and the surroundings are breathtaking." Look forward to stunning views of the coastal city from this church with a distinctive striped exterior. Known to locals as "la Bonne Mère" (it means the "Good Mother"), the church resides on the top of a hill.
The location not only affords visitors fine views of the city, it also ensures that the church can be seen from many places around Marseille, an overlooked, untouristy gem of a city. The hill, known as Garde, is a few hundred feet above sea level, so the city and sea are visible from atop the peak. The original chapel was first built in 1224 and then converted to a full-fledged church for the many pilgrims visiting in 1853. With gilt accents, mosaics, and many domes, the church reflects the architecture of the Roman-Byzantine era.
La Cathédrale de Strasbourg, Strasbourg
This Gothic wonder dates back many centuries. "The towering spire seems to touch the sky, and the intricate details of the Gothic architecture are simply mesmerizing," noted a past visitor on Tripadvisor. The original shrine on this site had Romanesque influences, and work started on it in the year 1015. But little of that building remains, except the crypt and the outline of the structure.
Today's cathedral dates to the 15th century, with a soaring spire as the most obvious focal point. It rises more than 400 feet into the air and is especially dramatic when illuminated at night. But there is much more to see. The main front of the sandstone cathedral is filled with life. On it, travelers can see many sculptures that add texture to the facade. Above the entry arch is a huge stained-glass window, a geometric kaleidoscope of light that glimmers when seen from inside.
La Cathédrale Sainte-Cécile, Albi
Albi is a small city near Toulouse and is home to this superlative shrine. The cathedral is the biggest brick cathedral on the planet. Looking at it, though, you might be forgiven for thinking it's not a place of worship at all, but rather some sort of sturdy fortress. Yes, this southern Gothic pile is huge, more than 350 feet long, and has an interior vault about 100 feet high. And it did take over two centuries to build.
But step inside, and you'll be met by a riot of light, color, and an abundance of creativity. There are huge frescoes and rich blue vaulted ceilings covered in intricate Renaissance paintings. "Probably the most beautiful cathedral we've ever visited. Frescoes adorn every space, the chapels are beautiful," noted a reviewer on Google. "The building itself is huge, an imposing structure in a lovely town."
Notre-Dame de Chartres, Chartres
For one commenter on Tripadvisor, this church left a lasting impression. "I wasn't really expecting to be as moved as I was by the cathedral. It is quite the experience to see the stained glass and the intricate detail which abounds throughout the structure." The cathedral has a long, deep history, one that stretches back more than 800 years. From a new facade that was constructed in 1134, to the introduction of Neoclassical sensibilities in the 1700s, the Gothic cathedral was constantly evolving. However, many of the ancient details remain.
The facade, from the 12th century, and the nave and choir area from the following century are intact. Stones used to build the cathedral, from the local Berchères region, also date from centuries ago, a testament to their durability. The stained glass is of a particular note. Luminous, with deep variations in color and size, the tableaux of colored glass recount Biblical tales through a radiant medium.
Notre-Dame de Fourvière, Lyon
"I think this is the second most beautiful church/basilica in the world, just after St. Peter's Basilica [a must-see church to visit on a vacation in Rome]," said a commenter on Google. "The details and architecture, the location, it was all so incredible." The church mixes Byzantine, Romanesque, and Gothic styles, and work on it was started in 1872. A little more than two decades later the church was consecrated, but construction on it continued into the 20th century. One of the most beautiful aspects of the church was its crown.
Created using about 10 pounds of gold and filled with precious gems, it was flanked by two gilt angels that seemed to hover as they held it above the head of the Virgin Mary. Unfortunately, this crown was stolen in 2017, since replaced by a simpler one made of silver. During the end-of-year holidays, the church is bathed in bright, warm lights and projections of religious iconography.
Notre-Dame de Paris, Paris
One of Paris' most famous sites reopened in December 2024 after a devastating fire. The ceremony to mark its resurrection was attended by leaders from around the globe, from the French president to British royalty to a former American president. Any visitor to the City of Light, as Paris is often called, will likely have this church on their must-see list. "This is one of the most famous churches in the world," added a Tripadvisor reviewer. "It is absolutely beautiful. Splurge for a guided tour so that you will get the history behind the façade."
The church was many centuries in the making. Work on it started in 1163, with additions and changes made in the 1700s. The Gothic masterpiece has ornate towers, unique flying buttresses, and a rose window that sparkles with color. It's also a Unesco World Heritage site, one that has witnessed the coronation of Napoleon I, and where funerals for French leaders have taken place.
Rocher et Chapelle Saint-Michel d'Aiguilhe, Le Puy-en-Velay
If you're looking for a church that has millennia of history, this would be a good place to start. "Built in the 10th century! Still old paintings visible. A humble place," wrote a contributor on Google. This church sits on the top of a tall volcanic rock that rises up more than 200 feet from the ground.
The church displays influences from before the Romanesque period, and the chapel can trace its origins back to the year 961. The chapel isn't large, but the ingenuity required to construct it, considering its location, is remarkable. This is an easy day trip from Lyon — a city known as France's food capital and a budget alternative to Paris — as it lies less than two hours by car southwest of the French city.
Saint-Chapelle, Paris
The sheer number of stained-glass windows in this Gothic church might give visitors pause for thought. It has more than 1,000 of them, making the church almost seem as much an art gallery as a place of worship. "I've been twice before, but the glory of this place makes me take an involuntary breath of awe every time, and the third time was no different," explained a reviewer on Tripadvisor. "I just always forget how majestic it is."
The chapel can trace its genesis to the rule of Louis IX, a king who approved its building in the 13th century. While some churches took decades, or longer, to make, this one was completed within seven years. The sides feature 15 stained-glass panels, all about 50 feet high. The images within the glass depict tales from the Bible, all the way up until religious items arrived in Paris in the 1200s.
Methodology
According to some estimates, there are more than 40,000 chapels and churches in France. That's a lot of places of worship, especially when you're trying to find the best of them. To winnow down the pick of the bunch, we started with pages on Instagram, and websites like Touropia. Finding reviews on Google and Tripadvisor from travelers who had visited the churches on the shortlist also helped validate our picks. We also presented our choices in their French name, as they're known in the country.