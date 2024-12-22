17 Gorgeous Churches You Must See In France

Before the French Revolution, at the end of the 1700s, the Catholic Church had a strong presence in France. By then, many monumental churches had been built all over the country, a symbol of the power of religion. Many of these impressive houses of worship continue to stand tall from Normandy in the north to Marseille in the south, even as the influence of the church has waned.

Some stand out for their dimensions while others were designed by globally renowned architects. What binds them all together is that they are all stunning in their own way. We scoured blogs to find churches that you can't afford to miss on your next trip to France. And in case you are wondering why many of them feature the words Notre Dame in their name, it's because that translates to the English "Our Lady," or "Our Mother," a reference to Mary, the mother of Christ.