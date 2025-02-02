A Picturesque New York Lake Town Is A Trendy Hub Of Outdoor Recreation, Dining, And Historic Sites
The village of Cazenovia is a charming jewel of a place around 20 miles south of Syracuse in Madison County, New York. The area is known for its gorgeous villages and its 11 picturesque "Finger Lakes," named for the lengthy, narrow shapes, and like several other settlements in the area Cazenovia is on the banks of a placid body of water. While Cazenovia Lake is not counted among the Finger Lakes, it is known for its good water quality in comparison to several other nearby locations, which makes it a great choice for those looking for a relaxing retreat with the chance to get out on the water.
But there is plenty more going on in Cazenovia apart from outdoor recreation. Though home to only around 6,700 residents, the village is a trendy hub of activity, home to several fantastic restaurants and bars, and boasts several interesting historic sites that are definitely worth checking out during your stay.
Visitors can fly into Syracuse and head south to Cazenovia by rental car or public transport, or if you are heading from New York City, which is around 270 miles away, you can get to Cazenovia in a matter of hours by car, train, or bus.
Must-do activities in Cazenovia
Lake Cazenovia, lined with forests, is a beautiful place to stroll and unwind. But if you're feeling active, be sure to bring your swimming gear. In the warmer months, Lakeland Park on the southern shore is a hive of activity, with dedicated swimming hours as well as on-site restrooms and showers, kayak and canoe hire and storage, and a boat launch (permit only).
So if you're something of a water lover it makes sense to time your visit to Cazenovia for late spring, summer, or early fall. But whenever you happen to visit, there will still be plenty to see and explore. For many, one of the top attractions is Albany Street Historic District, a gorgeous residential and commercial area featuring a village green and library that is characterized by its stunning 19th century architecture, including some Greek Revival houses dating back to the 1930s. Be sure to check out Cazenovia Artisans, a charming gallery dealing in works by local artists working in various media, and Amanda Bury Antiques, which has been a Cazenovia institution for more than 40 years.
For an even richer taste of history, check out Lorenzo State Historic Site, a stunning mansion with 80 acres of gardens and grounds and original furnishings that gives an insight into life in the local area in the early 1800s. Open Wednesday through Sunday and Monday holidays from 10 am to 4:30 pm, there are regular tours throughout the day — the last of which leaves at 4 p.m. — as well as a visitor center and museum shop. Meanwhile, Chittenango Falls State Park is home to some beautiful waterfalls that are worth visiting in fine weather.
Where to eat, drink, and sleep in Cazenovia
Cazenovia has a reputation for being home to great restaurants, and in fact, many of them are found in the village's most famous hotels. One fine option is the Lincklaen House, a nearly 200-year-old Historical Landmark hotel with 23 gorgeous vintage rooms and a casual fine dining restaurant serving classics like French onion soup and fried calamari appetizers and steak and seafood entrées. There is also a pizzeria, as well as a tavern ideal for more casual bites or a quick drink before dinner. The fabulous Brewster Inn meanwhile has 17 rooms, several with hot tubs and beautiful views of Cazenovia Lake, and has a classy restaurant onsite serving mouthwatering entrées such as chicken française and New Zealand rack of lamb for under $50, as well as a range of signature cocktails. It is also known for the quality of its wine cellar, and its indulgent brunches, served Sundays from 10:30 am. The Scottish Brae Loch Inn is another tasteful option with a fine-dining restaurant with top-class food.
For a great eating and drinking experience in Cazenovia, locals recommend Cazenovia Farm Brewery, which boasts a 16-tap bar dispensing some of the most delicious local beer, plus a full menu. For a more casual stay, check out Red Fox Run Bed & Breakfast, which is ideal for larger groups.
Looking at your options? These overlooked small towns are the most beautiful in New York, while we also recommend this road trip, an ultimate foodie adventure that takes you through Syracuse on the hunt for the state's best eats.