A Picturesque New York Lake Town Is A Trendy Hub Of Outdoor Recreation, Dining, And Historic Sites

The village of Cazenovia is a charming jewel of a place around 20 miles south of Syracuse in Madison County, New York. The area is known for its gorgeous villages and its 11 picturesque "Finger Lakes," named for the lengthy, narrow shapes, and like several other settlements in the area Cazenovia is on the banks of a placid body of water. While Cazenovia Lake is not counted among the Finger Lakes, it is known for its good water quality in comparison to several other nearby locations, which makes it a great choice for those looking for a relaxing retreat with the chance to get out on the water.

But there is plenty more going on in Cazenovia apart from outdoor recreation. Though home to only around 6,700 residents, the village is a trendy hub of activity, home to several fantastic restaurants and bars, and boasts several interesting historic sites that are definitely worth checking out during your stay.

Visitors can fly into Syracuse and head south to Cazenovia by rental car or public transport, or if you are heading from New York City, which is around 270 miles away, you can get to Cazenovia in a matter of hours by car, train, or bus.