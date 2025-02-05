A Major Carrier Airline Was Just Named Safest In The World For 2025
For all the complaining we do about airlines, we sure hand over a lot of trust — and our precious luggage — to them. But what choice do we have? Even with their endless baggage fees, annoying boarding delays, and the occasional flight cancelation or postponement, we trust them to get us safely from point A to point B, turbulence and all. And, to their credit, air travel is still touted by experts as the safest mode of transportation. That said, some airlines are better at it than others, and if you're curious which airline holds the crown for safety in 2025, look no further than an airline hailing from way down under — Air New Zealand.
To be fair, U.S. airlines aren't exactly lagging in safety, with Alaska Airlines cracking the top ten of the world's safest airlines, according to AirlineRatings.com. But Air New Zealand reigns supreme, snatching the crown for the second year in a row. Flying roughly 15 million passengers annually, the airline sets the bar for safety according to criteria like recent incident history, fleet age, pilot training, and, yes, number of fatalities.
So, what gives Air New Zealand the edge? Geography, apparently. AirlineRatings.com editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas noted that the airline operates in some of the trickiest flying conditions imaginable, while the company's CEO, Sharon Petersen, pointed out that it has a younger fleet compared to the second placer, Qantas. "The airline operates in some of the most challenging weather environments which test pilot skills," Thomas explained. "For instance, Wellington is one of the most windy airports in the world, while Queenstown is a huge navigation challenge." Air New Zealand's ability to excel in such conditions solidified its reputation as the safest airline of 2025, and if they keep at it, likely for years to come, too.
Inside Air New Zealand's commitment to safety
Air New Zealand clinching the title of safest airline for 2025 is no accident. The airline pulls out all the stops to make sure every passenger gets to their destination in one piece, even when the skies get bumpy. "Safety is at the forefront of everything we do at Air New Zealand, and the safety of our customers and our people is always our biggest priority," former Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer Captain David Morgan shared with Stuff. And it's not just lip service — the airline has built a system to match its promise.
At the Academy of Learning in Auckland, new recruits spend weeks getting trained in everything from emergency procedures and CPR to security and customer service. And it doesn't stop there — even seasoned crew members are regularly sent back for refreshers to keep their skills razor-sharp. With mock cabins, fire trainers, and high-tech classrooms, this academy prepares the airline's teams for any curveball, no matter how rare.
But what really sets them apart is the ability to handle the little things, too, all the way down to calming first-time or anxious flyers. As one Reddit user's account of how the flight attendants made an effort to make them feel seen recalled, "The crew had to be seated during the whole flight, but they gave me this [encouraging] note upon landing, and a bag full of treats." Balancing precision and humanity, Air New Zealand has pretty much set a gold standard. At this rate, they'll probably be hoarding the top spot for years to come. Other airlines better take notes!