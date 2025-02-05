A Major Carrier Airline Was Just Named Safest In The World For 2025

For all the complaining we do about airlines, we sure hand over a lot of trust — and our precious luggage — to them. But what choice do we have? Even with their endless baggage fees, annoying boarding delays, and the occasional flight cancelation or postponement, we trust them to get us safely from point A to point B, turbulence and all. And, to their credit, air travel is still touted by experts as the safest mode of transportation. That said, some airlines are better at it than others, and if you're curious which airline holds the crown for safety in 2025, look no further than an airline hailing from way down under — Air New Zealand.

To be fair, U.S. airlines aren't exactly lagging in safety, with Alaska Airlines cracking the top ten of the world's safest airlines, according to AirlineRatings.com. But Air New Zealand reigns supreme, snatching the crown for the second year in a row. Flying roughly 15 million passengers annually, the airline sets the bar for safety according to criteria like recent incident history, fleet age, pilot training, and, yes, number of fatalities.

So, what gives Air New Zealand the edge? Geography, apparently. AirlineRatings.com editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas noted that the airline operates in some of the trickiest flying conditions imaginable, while the company's CEO, Sharon Petersen, pointed out that it has a younger fleet compared to the second placer, Qantas. "The airline operates in some of the most challenging weather environments which test pilot skills," Thomas explained. "For instance, Wellington is one of the most windy airports in the world, while Queenstown is a huge navigation challenge." Air New Zealand's ability to excel in such conditions solidified its reputation as the safest airline of 2025, and if they keep at it, likely for years to come, too.