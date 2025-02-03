A Fairytale Town Hidden In The Connecticut River Valley Offers Art, Trails, And Authentic New England

Connecticut is full of undiscovered small towns off I-95 with beautifully preserved architecture, manicured town greens, and quaint downtown areas with independently owned shops and restaurants. East Haddam stands out among these for its deep connection to the arts, enviable setting on the Connecticut River, and network of nature trails. The town is steeped in authentic New England history, with iconic barns, hand-placed stone walls, and lovely 19th-century structures that give the town character in its historic district.

Two immediately recognizable buildings visible from the river lend East Haddam a fairytale air and are both related to the arts. The 1877 Goodspeed Opera House is an elegant, one-of-a kind white Victorian building. It originally drew in audiences traveling via steamboat to the resort community of East Haddam. Down the river a bit and set high on a hill in an 184-acre state park, Gillette Castle was built to look like a medieval castle by the eccentric actor William Gillette in the early 1900s.

Another spot for outdoor recreation and trails in East Haddam is Devil's Hopyard State Park, whose ominous name comes from the indentations at the bottom of a waterfall that resemble devil's hoofprints. For more pristine nature, drive along state parks and forests in Connecticut's "Quiet Corner."