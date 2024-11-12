The Underrated Artsy Massachusetts Town With A Vibrant Downtown And Progressive Spirit

Massachusetts is brimming with idyllic travel destinations, whether you visit the upscale Cape Cod resort town of Chatham or the Berkshires (one of New England's most iconic fall destinations). While destinations like Salem and Boston may get most of the foot traffic, there's something to be said for the lesser-known towns tucked into the state's western region.

Advertisement

The historic town of Northampton is a cultural hub that's perfect for a lively New England getaway, with thriving art and music scenes, a bustling Main Street lined with shops and restaurants, and an overall progressive atmosphere. Catering to a variety of interests, you'll find an abundance of activities to enjoy. Immerse yourself in art by strolling through galleries or catching a live theater performance. Nestle into quaint cafés by day and sip cocktails in intimate lounges by night. Wander through gorgeous botanical gardens and unwind in cozy inns with old-world charm. If you're embarking on an East Coast couple's trip or a dynamic solo retreat, Northampton is an underrated gem with accolade-worthy offerings.

Advertisement