The Underrated Artsy Massachusetts Town With A Vibrant Downtown And Progressive Spirit
Massachusetts is brimming with idyllic travel destinations, whether you visit the upscale Cape Cod resort town of Chatham or the Berkshires (one of New England's most iconic fall destinations). While destinations like Salem and Boston may get most of the foot traffic, there's something to be said for the lesser-known towns tucked into the state's western region.
The historic town of Northampton is a cultural hub that's perfect for a lively New England getaway, with thriving art and music scenes, a bustling Main Street lined with shops and restaurants, and an overall progressive atmosphere. Catering to a variety of interests, you'll find an abundance of activities to enjoy. Immerse yourself in art by strolling through galleries or catching a live theater performance. Nestle into quaint cafés by day and sip cocktails in intimate lounges by night. Wander through gorgeous botanical gardens and unwind in cozy inns with old-world charm. If you're embarking on an East Coast couple's trip or a dynamic solo retreat, Northampton is an underrated gem with accolade-worthy offerings.
Explore Northampton's Main Street and art scenes
If you're looking for the liveliest spot in town, head to Main Street. Bustling with handcrafted gift shops like Ten Thousand Villages and charming bookstores like Raven Used Books, there are a plethora of places to shop in Northampton. Once you've worked up an appetite, you can choose from an abundance of restaurants and cafés in the neighborhood. For classic comfort food, settle into the Bluebonnet Diner, or if you want something lighter, head to Familiars Coffee and Tea for your favorite beverage and a sandwich.
Embrace the local arts scene by visiting the R. Michelson Galleries, the largest commercial art gallery in Western Massachusetts, which showcases impressive collections of fine art, sculptures, illustrations, and rotating exhibits. You can also wander the Museum of Art at Smith College. The liberal arts college boasts over 25,000 works of art, highlighting painters from the 19th and early 20th centuries, including Claude Monet and Pablo Picasso. To admire natural works of art, don't leave the campus without taking a stroll through the Smith College Botanic Garden, a lush paradise with over 6,600 plant species and a Japanese garden. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the gardens are free to the public.
Sip, dine, and stay in historic haunts in Northampton
As a college town, Northampton boasts a vibrant nightlife that buzzes with live entertainment, cozy bars, and unique eateries. Catch a music or theater performance at the Academy of Music Theatre, a historic venue that hosts everything from ballet to rock concerts. Sip in some more history at The Tunnel Bar. Hidden inside the town's historic Union Station, the local hang-out serves specialty cocktails and small bites in an intimate, dimly-lit atmosphere with cozy leather chairs. If you're a bit hungrier, you can head upstairs to Notch 8 Grille and dine on fine dishes like filet mignon and vegetarian Wellington.
For lodgings, you can stay at the historic Hotel Northampton, which offers elegant rooms in the heart of downtown. You can also check into the colonial-style Ellery Hotel within walking distance of the Smith College campus. Both accommodations are close to all the vibrant attractions Northampton has to offer. While in Massachusetts, you'll also want to check out America's oldest continuous art community that boasts award-winning beaches.