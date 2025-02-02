Will Airport Security Let You Take Knitting Needles And Crochet Hooks On The Plane?

The first thing to do is to print out (or screenshot) the rules for what you're taking from the TSA website. While it's not be a guarantee, the fact that you know the rules may work in your favor and help you zip through TSA faster. It really depends on the day and the agent. Note that TSA's rules only apply to travel within the United States, and other countries may have separate restrictions. Redditor u/Back2theGarden said they'd flown with knitting needles for decades but once had them confiscated in Eastern Europe. That said, there are a few things that may up your chances for success. First, you can use plastic or bamboo needles or hooks instead of metal ones. When using interchangeable needles, you can also remove the pointy ends, if needed, and save your work from unraveling. Another option is using point covers, like the 6-piece Cat Paw Knitting Stitch Stoppers from Spansee on Amazon for around $6.

Another idea is to use or transfer your work to circular needles if you're knitting. These are needles that are connected to each other by a plastic cord. That way, if you have to surrender the needles, you can keep your work on the cord and get new ones later. You can get a pack of 18 pairs of Vancens Circular Wooden Knitting Needles for around $10. In addition, you can try needles with interchangeable cables so you don't have to cut them, like the Svartur Interchangeable Circular Knitting Needles Set that has needles, separate cords, and accessories in a case for about $37. One final tip from u/Back2theGarden that they learned after having their items taken: Put your knitting needles in with your pens and pencils when packing your carry-on, and they might not even raise an eyebrow in security.