Will Airport Security Let You Take Knitting Needles And Crochet Hooks On The Plane?
When you're packing for a flight, you probably know what can be carried on the plane with you and what has to be in a checked bag or left behind. For the most part, it's pretty straightforward, but there are some items that seem to straddle the line: Can you fly with a vape? Is peanut butter a solid or a liquid? Where does toothpaste fit? There are workarounds for certain items, like taking water through security if it's completely frozen into ice. However, one particular question has plagued those of us who are crafty: Can you take knitting needles or crochet hooks on the plane? According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) website, you can bring both knitting needles and crochet hooks in your carry-on luggage. Seems cut and dry, right? However, under both of these item listings, there is a note that says the final decision lies with the TSA officer you're dealing with.
That means that, while you might be fine, you could get that one agent who isn't happy with your decision to knit a scarf for Aunt Edna to pass the time on your flight. If so, your materials may be confiscated, and that can mean hours of work down the drain. If you're a crafter, your gut probably just twisted into knots. However, a little planning can help lower the possibility of losing all your effort and seeing it unravel before your eyes.
Options for taking knitting needles and crochet hooks on a plane
The first thing to do is to print out (or screenshot) the rules for what you're taking from the TSA website. While it's not be a guarantee, the fact that you know the rules may work in your favor and help you zip through TSA faster. It really depends on the day and the agent. Note that TSA's rules only apply to travel within the United States, and other countries may have separate restrictions. Redditor u/Back2theGarden said they'd flown with knitting needles for decades but once had them confiscated in Eastern Europe. That said, there are a few things that may up your chances for success. First, you can use plastic or bamboo needles or hooks instead of metal ones. When using interchangeable needles, you can also remove the pointy ends, if needed, and save your work from unraveling. Another option is using point covers, like the 6-piece Cat Paw Knitting Stitch Stoppers from Spansee on Amazon for around $6.
Another idea is to use or transfer your work to circular needles if you're knitting. These are needles that are connected to each other by a plastic cord. That way, if you have to surrender the needles, you can keep your work on the cord and get new ones later. You can get a pack of 18 pairs of Vancens Circular Wooden Knitting Needles for around $10. In addition, you can try needles with interchangeable cables so you don't have to cut them, like the Svartur Interchangeable Circular Knitting Needles Set that has needles, separate cords, and accessories in a case for about $37. One final tip from u/Back2theGarden that they learned after having their items taken: Put your knitting needles in with your pens and pencils when packing your carry-on, and they might not even raise an eyebrow in security.