Idaho's Highest Peak Is The Ultimate Challenge For Adventurers Seeking Epic Mountain Views

Climbing all 50 high points in the United States? You've gotta make it past Borah Peak, or, as many Idahoans call it "Mount Borah." This 12,662-foot behemoth tucked away in the Lost River Range of central Idaho may not be as tall as the tallest peaks in Colorado, California, or Montana, however, Mount Borah is still incredibly challenging due to the rapid gain in elevation over a short distance -– the trail to the summit rises over 5,400 feet within five miles. Thousands of climbers tackle the mountain each summer between July and September for incredible views of Idaho's six major mountain ranges and bragging rights of bagging the highest peak in tater country.

Part of the challenge of climbing Borah is getting there. Central Idaho is far from a major airport, with the two closest major cities, Salt Lake City, and Boise, being a 5- to 6-hour-drive on dry roads. If you decide to visit from Boise, you'll have to choose a drive between a pristine gateway through Idaho's Sawtooth mountains or past Idaho's out-of-this-world National Monument as you make your way into a breathtaking part of the state. Mount Borah is located between the small towns of Challis and Mackay, off Highway 93, with signage to ensure you don't get lost.

Alternatively, if taking the interstate is more your style, the drive north is approximately the same amount of time from Salt Lake City. Hop on I-15, then turn onto U.S. Highway 26, heading for Arco, the first town in the world to be powered by atomic energy. Once you are through Arco, continue up Highway 93, through Mackay and the stunning landscapes until you reach the trailhead. Borah Peak has no fee for access or admission at any time of the year.