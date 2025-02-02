Idaho's Highest Peak Is The Ultimate Challenge For Adventurers Seeking Epic Mountain Views
Climbing all 50 high points in the United States? You've gotta make it past Borah Peak, or, as many Idahoans call it "Mount Borah." This 12,662-foot behemoth tucked away in the Lost River Range of central Idaho may not be as tall as the tallest peaks in Colorado, California, or Montana, however, Mount Borah is still incredibly challenging due to the rapid gain in elevation over a short distance -– the trail to the summit rises over 5,400 feet within five miles. Thousands of climbers tackle the mountain each summer between July and September for incredible views of Idaho's six major mountain ranges and bragging rights of bagging the highest peak in tater country.
Part of the challenge of climbing Borah is getting there. Central Idaho is far from a major airport, with the two closest major cities, Salt Lake City, and Boise, being a 5- to 6-hour-drive on dry roads. If you decide to visit from Boise, you'll have to choose a drive between a pristine gateway through Idaho's Sawtooth mountains or past Idaho's out-of-this-world National Monument as you make your way into a breathtaking part of the state. Mount Borah is located between the small towns of Challis and Mackay, off Highway 93, with signage to ensure you don't get lost.
Alternatively, if taking the interstate is more your style, the drive north is approximately the same amount of time from Salt Lake City. Hop on I-15, then turn onto U.S. Highway 26, heading for Arco, the first town in the world to be powered by atomic energy. Once you are through Arco, continue up Highway 93, through Mackay and the stunning landscapes until you reach the trailhead. Borah Peak has no fee for access or admission at any time of the year.
Preparing for a day to remember on Mount Borah
A grueling day summiting Borah Peak normally starts bright and early. During the summer, Central Idaho experiences 15 hours of daylight, giving climbers and hikers plenty of time to make the 7-mile round trip hike. Most hikers finish the complete journey in 10 to 12 hours, however, this will depend on your level of physical fitness, experience, and climbing group. Tackling Borah safely requires training and acclimation to the higher altitude. It's highly recommended to train by carrying weight uphill over long distances, preferably off-road. Speed is important, but never compromise safety!
From the trailhead, climbers normally ascend to 11,200 feet, just below Chicken-Out Ridge, in approximately four hours. Taking too long to start in the morning puts climbers at a greater risk of being hit by a summer squall, especially in the afternoons near the summit. Navigating the 500-foot ascent from Chicken-Out Ridge requires careful scrambling up an exposed third-class ridge to a final push over fragments of broken limestone or sliding up Borah's shoulder. Many climbers turn around here, and if the next steps from Chicken-Out Ridge look too dangerous, or clouds are rolling in, you are making the right move by turning around and tackling it another day. Once at the top, climbers will recognize that the journey is as incredible as the views, with the rewards being incredible memories as well as a place in Idaho's history, in the logbook at the summit.
Before attempting to climb Borah Peak, be sure to have all of the appropriate climbing gear. Each person in your group should carry a smaller (30L or less) daypack with at least 3 liters of water, a weatherproof jacket, a beanie, sturdy boots, and several layers of clothing. Also, don't forget sunscreen, a first-aid kit, and a pair of hiking staffs or trekking poles to make the steep descent easier on your knees. And if you are tackling Borah alone, consider these solo hiking safety tips to limit your risk.
Kick back after an epic adventure in Idaho
Mount Borah lies off the beaten path, but civilization is not far. The beautiful Lost River Range has several campgrounds nearby to truly experience the wild and rugged country of Central Idaho. Five small, dry campgrounds, without utilities, are available at the base of the trailhead. These $5 per night campsites are first-come, first-served and include a picnic table and a vault toilet. If you're not looking to rough it, the Joe T. Fallini Recreation Site and Campground has a full range of camping and RV facilities and is less than half an hour south, off Highway 93 alongside the Mackay Reservoir. Prices start at $6 for tent sites with no electricity.
The small, charming mountain town of Mackay is located half an hour from the trailhead and has a small grocery store with all of the basic provisions you'd need before you summit Borah. And once you're finished, take your pick of restaurants or bars to celebrate your achievement — or even catch a movie. If you're looking for comfort after a full day in nature, the Wagon Wheel Motel has cute, charming cabins for rent, 18 RV pads, and motel rooms available. During the peak summer season, cabins start at $150 per night with a queen bed, A/C, hot water, and sleep two to four guests.
After you've made your ascent, you can't miss soothing your tired muscles at some of Idaho's incredible local hot springs in the area. If you venture deeper into the heart of scenic Idaho, don't miss Goldbug Hot Springs, a local secret, and a perfect place to recharge both your mind and body in peace and tranquility. And if civilization is calling your name, a dip or a day at Idaho's year-round hot springs resort, Lava Hot Springs, is the cherry on top of conquering Idaho's tallest mountain.