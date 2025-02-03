America's Oldest Continuously Operating Theatre Offers Timeless Performances In Pennsylvania

One of the great things about visiting East Coast states is that each one has a rich history for you to explore. Philadelphia, in particular, is a fantastic city if you want to learn more about America's early days, from the founding of the country to modern times. In fact, there's one place where you can experience over 200 years of history: The Walnut Street Theatre. Also known as "America's oldest theater," the Walnut has been around since 1809, delighting audiences of all ages.

Although this venue isn't usually considered one of the many things you can't skip on a trip to Philadelphia, its historical and cultural impact can't be overstated. The theatre has welcomed presidents, celebrities, and various luminaries throughout the past two centuries. As the rest of the city changed with the times, the Walnut remained steadfast (although it has been renovated and updated over the decades).

Whether you're a history buff or just love old buildings, the Walnut Street Theatre is a must-see attraction. Plus, given that Philadelphia is America's most walkable city, it's easy to incorporate the theater into the rest of your itinerary.