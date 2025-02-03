Wyoming's Log Cabin Resort Blends Relaxation And Luxury In A Ranch-Style Wellness Retreat
Just a short 15-minute drive from Saratoga, an overlooked getaway in America's West, and about 4.5 hours south of one of Wyoming's best-kept secret rodeo towns, lies the all-inclusive and luxurious Magee Homestead. With historical origins dating back to the 1800s, this ranch-style log cabin wellness resort in Bush Creek Ranch offers visitors a cozy yet luxurious stay in wooden cabins once used to shelter real cowboys.
Magee Homestead is a Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Hotel and offers wonderful amenities like delicious cuisine made with in-house-grown ingredients, unique spa treatments, and the chance to relax in a refreshing pool or hot tub. Outdoor recreation, such as hiking and horseback riding, as well as partaking in sports like archery or mountain biking, is also available at Magee. Other lavish experiences include wine tasting and gourmet outdoor picnics.
One of the many highlights at Magee is that guests are able to enjoy the resort's twenty miles of private access to the North Platte River, where they can partake in trout fishing. Meanwhile, the recently renovated homey cowboy cabins add to the sophisticated rustic feeling of Magee Homestead.
Reaching Magee Homestead, accommodations, and nightly costs.
Magee Homestead is easily and quickly reachable from Saratoga, Wyoming, on State Highway 130. If you're flying in, there are three airports close to Bush Creek Ranch. The private Saratoga Shively Field airport is one option, but for those traveling on a commercial flight, the Laramie Regional Airport (62 miles away) might be the best choice. From here, a one-hour drive on I-80 — where Wyoming's famous Hobo Hot Springs are located — will take you to the ranch. The third option is to fly into Denver International Airport; however, it's located 236 miles away from the ranch, so the drive will take significantly longer.
Once you arrive at Magee, you'll find nine log cabins, each with their own unique name honoring the original homesteaders. All of them are decorated in a Western style and offer guests lavish, yet comfortable features such as heated floors and warm, fluffy duvets, pillows, and beddings. Magee can accommodate a maximum of 27 guests at a time, making it an idyllic destination for escaping the crowds.
Prices at this luxurious resort start at $1250 per night per person at the time of writing. For approximately $25,000 per night, the entire property can be booked for private events or weddings, with the best times being late May to late October. The property is normally only open to guests aged 21 and older, but when the whole ranch is booked for a private event, guests of any age are welcome.
The luxurious and all-inclusive amenities Magee has to offer
Magee Homestead promises a combination of western outdoor adventure and complete relaxation in a luxurious setting that's on par with the best all-inclusive resorts in the US. The "all-inclusive" fare not only includes your cabin stay, meals, and beverages; it also gives you access to the ranch's wine cellar as well as most of the amenities like fly-fishing, ATV rides, and other sports. But aside from the outdoor recreation, Magee offers several relaxing experiences that could be considered rather romantic.
One of these is the fine dining at Bush Creek's The Farm, a must-eat part of your Magee stay. The Farm is equipped with its own restaurant, greenhouse, bakery, distillery, and more. Here, you can enjoy a tasty meal made with in-house-grown ingredients and some fine wine. Your dinner and menu can both be personalized to your taste, making the perfect evening to enjoy as a couple while celebrating important milestones or just as a cozy and romantic experience. You can also partake in cooking classes and wine tastings at The Farm.
The spa is another lovely experience to enjoy while staying at the ranch. The facility is equipped with a sauna and a fitness center, and there's also a grotto that's perfect for relaxing under dimmed lights while enjoying some private "me" time. Like most of your Magee experiences, spa treatments can also be personalized with massages and facials that cater to your own unique needs and likes.