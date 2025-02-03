Wyoming's Log Cabin Resort Blends Relaxation And Luxury In A Ranch-Style Wellness Retreat

Just a short 15-minute drive from Saratoga, an overlooked getaway in America's West, and about 4.5 hours south of one of Wyoming's best-kept secret rodeo towns, lies the all-inclusive and luxurious Magee Homestead. With historical origins dating back to the 1800s, this ranch-style log cabin wellness resort in Bush Creek Ranch offers visitors a cozy yet luxurious stay in wooden cabins once used to shelter real cowboys.

Magee Homestead is a Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Hotel and offers wonderful amenities like delicious cuisine made with in-house-grown ingredients, unique spa treatments, and the chance to relax in a refreshing pool or hot tub. Outdoor recreation, such as hiking and horseback riding, as well as partaking in sports like archery or mountain biking, is also available at Magee. Other lavish experiences include wine tasting and gourmet outdoor picnics.

One of the many highlights at Magee is that guests are able to enjoy the resort's twenty miles of private access to the North Platte River, where they can partake in trout fishing. Meanwhile, the recently renovated homey cowboy cabins add to the sophisticated rustic feeling of Magee Homestead.