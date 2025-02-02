What You Need To Know About Scoring A Buddy Pass For Impressive Flight Discounts

Finding cheap, last-minute flights is like winning the lottery; the excitement that comes with it is something else. But what if you could score impressive flight discounts, or even fly for free? Doesn't that sound amazing? That just might be possible if you're lucky enough to have a buddy pass. What are these magical wonders? Well, buddy passes are a unique and limited travel perk that gives individuals the chance to travel at a heavily discounted rate or even sometimes for free! What's the catch? Well, it's offered to airline employees, so you'll need to get friendly and make connections with people who actually work for an airline. Buddy passes can be used by employees' family members, close friends or partners. However, sometimes employees will need to be picky with who they present buddy passes to, as they might be required to vouch for traveler's behavior and ensure that they'll adhere to proper travel etiquette. So check out flight attendants' tips for being a good passenger.

Before you get too excited, there are a few things you need to understand about buddy passes, how they work and the instability that comes with it. Read on to get all the info you need to set your expectations if you have access to a buddy pass.