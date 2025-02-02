An Immersive London Exhibit Lets You Live As Your Favorite Character On Friends

Die-hard fans of the "Friends" TV series have probably imagined themselves in some of the iconic sets more than once — sitting on the famous orange couch at Central Perk with Joey and Chandler, awaiting Gunther's surly service (R.I.P. Matthew Perry and James Michael Tyler); conversing at the kitchen table in Rachel and Monica's spacious New York apartment; or dancing in front of the iconic water fountain, singing "I'll be there for youuuu!" from the sitcom's well-known theme, as the opening credits roll.

Well, if you're planning a trip to London, your TV-inspired dreams may become an actual reality. Introducing The FRIENDS™ Experience: The One in London, an immersive exhibit based on the hit show that first kicked off in New York City, where you can enjoy recreations of these legendary sets. You'll be able to interact with props and costumes in the sets, as well as re-enact your favorite scenes from the show. In the words of Janice: "Oh. My. Gawwwd."

The exhibit launched here in 2024, the same year that the series on which it is based celebrated its 30th anniversary. Debuting in 1994, "Friends" ran for a record ten seasons, picking up several Emmy awards along the way. It prompted a short-lived spinoff, "Joey", and a highly-anticipated reunion special in 2021. It has had an immeasurable impact on pop culture from the '90s onward (remember "The Rachel" haircut?), and it continues to gain new audiences today, as younger viewers discover the sitcom through streaming platforms. The FRIENDS™ Experience: The One in London allows U.K.-based residents and visitors to relive their favorite moments from the globally successful sitcom, and it can't be missed if you're a true fan. Come to this unique exhibit that'll fill you with feelings of nostalgia and joy. Could this BE more awesome?