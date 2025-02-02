An Immersive London Exhibit Lets You Live As Your Favorite Character On Friends
Die-hard fans of the "Friends" TV series have probably imagined themselves in some of the iconic sets more than once — sitting on the famous orange couch at Central Perk with Joey and Chandler, awaiting Gunther's surly service (R.I.P. Matthew Perry and James Michael Tyler); conversing at the kitchen table in Rachel and Monica's spacious New York apartment; or dancing in front of the iconic water fountain, singing "I'll be there for youuuu!" from the sitcom's well-known theme, as the opening credits roll.
Well, if you're planning a trip to London, your TV-inspired dreams may become an actual reality. Introducing The FRIENDS™ Experience: The One in London, an immersive exhibit based on the hit show that first kicked off in New York City, where you can enjoy recreations of these legendary sets. You'll be able to interact with props and costumes in the sets, as well as re-enact your favorite scenes from the show. In the words of Janice: "Oh. My. Gawwwd."
The exhibit launched here in 2024, the same year that the series on which it is based celebrated its 30th anniversary. Debuting in 1994, "Friends" ran for a record ten seasons, picking up several Emmy awards along the way. It prompted a short-lived spinoff, "Joey", and a highly-anticipated reunion special in 2021. It has had an immeasurable impact on pop culture from the '90s onward (remember "The Rachel" haircut?), and it continues to gain new audiences today, as younger viewers discover the sitcom through streaming platforms. The FRIENDS™ Experience: The One in London allows U.K.-based residents and visitors to relive their favorite moments from the globally successful sitcom, and it can't be missed if you're a true fan. Come to this unique exhibit that'll fill you with feelings of nostalgia and joy. Could this BE more awesome?
What to expect at The FRIENDS™ Experience: The One in London
Make sure to bring your camera to this fun-filled experience (no tripods or light stands allowed) — you can even purchase professionally taken photos as souvenirs. Explore the various recreated sets and live your best life as a "Friends" character. Enter the semi-demolished church, complete with magical fairy lights, to say "I do" at the altar like Ross and Emily (but say the right name this time — or don't!). Sit on the white greyhound statue, used by Joey and Chandler to ride into the girls' apartment, or play a round of foosball at their place. Strum Phoebe's guitar at Central Perk and belt out a rendition of "Smelly Cat" ("Smelly cat, smeee-lly cat, what are they feeding you?").
This experience isn't just a place to take photos for Instagram (although you're certainly encouraged to do so using the hashtag #FriendsTheExperience). As you enter each set, you'll be taken on a storytelling journey, gaining deeper insight into some of your favorite characters, episodes, and incidents from the show. For example, you'll get behind-the-scenes information about how the artwork from Central Perk was created and how the costumes were designed. Placards from the exhibit will take a deep-dive into each character and into the relationships between some of the best comedic duos, including Joey and Chandler. There are also "activations" exclusive to the London experience, including a giant 3D version of Joey's city map (from the London-based episodes, "The One with Ross' Wedding", Part 1 and 2) and an NYC-inspired subway station, called the "FRIENDS Station."
If you can't make it to the London exhibit, keep in mind that there are other The FRIENDS™ Experience pop-up locations, including Las Vegas, Paris, Sydney, and São Paulo, and more will be announced.
Planning your visit to the exhibit and to London
The exhibit is running until April 30, 2025, with the possibility of extension. While you can try your luck at the door, it's best to purchase tickets online, through the exhibit's website, in order to guarantee entry. It costs $25 for general admission, with two special bundles and a VIP experience package available at a higher price. The exhibit opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 7:15 p.m., with last entry at 6 p.m. It is located at Immerse LDN, the city's entertainment district on the beautiful ExCeL waterfront. You can reach it by car, bicycle, public transit, or on foot, and it's just a few minutes' walk from the Custom House train station.
If you'd like to view other exhibits during your time here, London's many art galleries, special exhibitions, and museums are waiting to be explored. According to reviewers and travel expert Rick Steves, the British Museum is the best in London, and it's free to visit. It houses some of the most famous artifacts in the world, including the iconic Rosetta Stone, and it's a great way to spend an afternoon. Your trip should also include some of these can't-miss, romantic destinations for a couple's vacation, including the lush Kew Gardens and the picturesque canals of Little Venice.
Staying in London isn't cheap, but you will be able to find a wide assortment of accommodations at various price points for your vacation. Your options include luxury hotels, charming cottages, backpacker hostels, homey apartments, compact capsules — and even boats! If you'd like to elevate your experience, a stay at the top-ranked and highly-reviewed Claridge's is recommended. You'll enjoy world-class amenities and service bar none at this glamorous, Art Deco-style, five-star hotel in the heart of London.