The One-Of-A-Kind Historic Pennsylvania Museum With A Massive Collection Of Eclectic Americana

By its own admittance, the American Treasure Tour Museum in Oaks, Pennsylvania is a "non-museum museum." Curiosity cabinet might be closer to the truth — at least if that cabinet were the size of two football fields. At 100,000-square-feet, the museum covers a vast amount of territory in the former B.F. Goodrich tire factory. And that may not even be enough space for the massive collection on display, which all but bursts the seams with a century-plus of Americana, be it dozens of antique cars and motorcycles, the largest collection of mechanical music in the country, 1,400 Raggedy Anne and Andy dolls, 378 telephones, the largest Slinky ever made, and even a life-sized replica of the Ark of the Covenant from the film "Raiders of the Lost Ark." As one tour guide put it, "If you can dream it, it is here."

The American Treasure Tour Museum is also a literal collection of one anonymous person, simply known as "the collector," who's been quietly amassing it for 60 years. In fact, it was kept almost entirely under wraps until 2011, when the museum founders convinced the collector to open it to the public, at first for group and custom tours and to see what happened. Success followed quickly, and the museum eventually opened for individual tours and weekends. Today, it's open Friday to Sunday for general admission. The $18 fee for adults comes with two self-guided tours and a guided tram ride through much of the collection.