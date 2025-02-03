A Unique AI Restaurant In New York Brings High-Tech To Fine Dining
Whether you're looking to enjoy pasta by Michelin star chefs or a slice of pizza from a street vendor, New York City is renowned for its amazing food; it's really one of the best foodie destinations in America. The Big Apple is also a city known for being on the cutting edge of innovation and full of bustling energy. For a combination of all those things that help make New York such an amazing and wonderful place, book a table for dinner at Venhue in the East Village. The restaurant bills itself on its website as "a fast-paced AI-driven chaotic fine dining experience," and it subverts the idea that fine dining has to be a stuffy experience.
Expect the unexpected when you dine here. This is no leisurely meal; things are going to be happening quickly as you enjoy a 6-course, seasonal tasting menu. Throughout, there will be AI generated content on the screens in the dining room that will help guide you through each course.
When you first walk into Venhue, it won't have the vibe that you might expect from a high-end restaurant serving only a tasting menu; instead, it will feel more like a local bar. Throughout the dinner, you might find yourself blindfolded at one point, licking your plate clean at another, and meeting and eating with the chefs in the kitchen. It's sure to be memorable!
What to expect from the food and the environment at Venhue
Along with the AI interaction, Venhue incorporates fun, physical interactive elements during and between each course, like playing bingo as a group. There will even be some "choose your own adventure" moments. You can expect dishes like an amuse bouche of wagyu tart, foie gras, egg yolk, and smoked caviar. There is a vegetarian option, but not gluten free or vegan, and the entire meal lasts around 75 minutes. Another thing to know is that there will be flashing, disco-style dance lights at times, so if that's a sensitivity of yours, maybe skip this one.
It costs $120 for the meal, which includes booze, though you can upgrade to high end alcohol for $30 extra. There are two dinner seatings each night on Wednesday through Saturday. You choose what time you eat, but not who: Eating at Venhue is a communal experience where you're seated with people you may not know. Be ready to make new friends for the evening. There will certainly be plenty to bond over.
From the new to the old, for more unique dining in New York City, just down the street from Venhue is Katz's Deli. It's the oldest deli in the city, and it's where an iconic "When Harry Met Sally" scene was filmed.