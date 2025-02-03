Amid Utah's Many Mountains Sits An Underrated City With Outdoor Escapades And Unique Entertainment

Cities like Salt Lake City or collegiate Provo garnish most of the hype when discussing Utah's great population centers. However, just down the road from these two beautiful destinations awaits another charming place to rest your head: Orem, also known as Family City USA. City planners have been gearing this town up to be one of the best places to raise a family in the nation, aiming to ensure no one within city limits is more than a half-mile away from one of the city's 19 parks and play areas.

Orem is a real gem veiled by the larger towns around it, like one of Utah's many underrated state parks with iconic views hidden in the shadows of nearby National Parks. It might be absent from mainstream recognition, but it's home to a great university, many dedicated followers of the Church of Ladder Day Saints, and it's a member of Utah's "Silicon Slopes" — a group of cities gearing up to be the innovation capital of the world. These building blocks have helped Orem develop a unique roadmap that encourages local developers to dream up creative, wholesome attractions.

While the people are doing great work, the most impressive attractions around Orem are all natural. Beautiful Utah Mountains are looming in the background of the city skyline; most notably present is the 11,000-foot Mount Timpanogos. This peak is the second highest in the Wasatch range, and it's waiting right in Orem's backyard. Whether trying to see the whole state and plan an unforgettable road trip through all of Utah's National Parks or just looking for a lowkey option to enjoy Utah County without staying in Salt Lake City, Orem has a lot going on inside and outside city limits.